Saints re-sign PJ Williams to bolster secondary, add DT from Texans: report

In an offseason that featured both starting safeties departing the franchise, the Saints have brought back a defensive mainstay in P.J. Williams to help bolster that group.

The team agreed to a 1-year deal with Williams, a converted cornerback, to return for his 8th season in New Orleans, according to reports . This deal marks the fourth consecutive 1-year deal for Williams with the Saints. The value of the deal has not yet been made public.

The veteran's return gained added importance with the departure of free safety Marcus Williams to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, as well as Malcolm Jenkins' retirement after 13 seasons in the NFL. The Saints also signed former Jets safety Marcus Maye, who could feasibly play either free or strong safety depending on where he fits best.

The 28-year-old has played a key depth role in the Saints secondary the past several seasons, providing valuable depth and versatility at both safety positions as well as nickel and outside corner, when needed. His biggest highlight from the 2021 season came in an interception return for a touchdown off Tom Brady that sealed the victory over the Bucs in Week 9. In his career he's logged 233 tackles, 31 passes defensed, 8 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

WiIliams' signing though, while important, doesn't rule out another signing to bolster the position, or a premium pick being spent there in the 2022 NFL draft. Veteran names like Tyrann Mathieu and Landon Collins, both with significant ties to New Orleans, remain on the market and could be a valuable addition to a secondary suddenly in need of depth. Cornerback Bradley Roby could also be an option to convert to safety.

The Saints also agreed to terms Saturday, per reports, with former Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson on a 1-year deal. The 27-year-old spent a short time with the Saints last season as a practice squad addition before being signed by the Texans, accruing 12 tackles in his 12 games played in 2021. In his career he's logged a total of 56 tackles and 5.5 sacks, playing his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints have also added quarterback Andy Dalton in a backup role, DE/DT Kentavius Street and safety Daniel Sorenson this offseason.