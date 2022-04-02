ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit to host the 2024 NFL draft

By Samana Sheikh
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—The NFL announced that Detroit will host the 2024 draft !

The league made the announcement Monday and The Detroit Lions tweeted about the decision.

Detroit was picked over Green Bay and Washington D.C.

According to the league, there will be the NFL Draft Experience open all three days of the event.

An Experience is an interactive event that will feature performances, autographs, and much more!

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission and the City of Detroit, the Lion’s passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

The Detroit Lion’s will also be featured in this year’s TV series, “Hard Knocks” which will be featured on HBO.

Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrest II say this is amazing for Detroit.

“Bringing the 2024 NFL draft to Detroit is a huge win for Detroiters and football fans across the state of Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “It will inject energy into our economy, benefitting countless small businesses and working families in Southeast Michigan. The NFL’s selection is a testament to the Motor City’s hustle and spirit, and I’m so proud that yet another major company has decided to make a historic investment in Michigan since Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and I took office. I am grateful to all the local leaders, community organizations, and business owners who continue to get things done in Detroit. Together, we will continue landing marquee projects and events as we stay focused on growing our economy to help every working family, small business, and community thrive.”

“This announcement is a win for Detroit and for Michigan,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Governor Whitmer and I have worked hard to build a Detroit with opportunity and prosperity for everyone, and we are excited that the NFL has recognized Detroit’s strength as a center for tourism, culture, innovation, and athletics. We look forward to hosting the 2024 NFL draft and we will continue standing tall alongside Detroiters.”

