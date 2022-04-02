ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Sarah Palin is running for office again

By Lauren Barry
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZYKg_0exaPiS700

Former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin is running for office again – this time for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska,” Palin, 58, said in a tweet Friday. “Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years.”

Rep. Don Young was first elected in 1973. By the time the Republican congressman died last month at 88, he had become the longest-serving Republican in the House of Representatives and the oldest current member of both the House and Senate.

Palin plans to run in a special election to replace Young, she said in a statement released Friday. In the statement, she promised to “fight the left’s socialist, big-government, America-last agenda.”

After beginning her political career as a member of the Wasilla, Alaska, city council around 30 years ago, Palin went on to become mayor of the city and was later appointed to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Eventually, she became the youngest governor in Alaska’s history, and its first female governor.

In 2008, the late Sen. John McCain selected Palin to be his running mate for the presidential election. They lost to former President Barack Obama, whose running mate was current President Joe Biden.

Before she became a politician, Palin earned a communications degree from the University of Idaho and worked as a sports reporter in Anchorage. She has also worked as a FOX News contributor, has been associated with the Tea Party political movement and has supported former Republican President Donald Trump.

“America is at a tipping point,” said Palin in her statement Friday. “As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight.”

She mentioned issues such as inflation, gas prices and immigration.

According to FOX , there are more than 40 candidates who entered into the primary election and the deadline to file was Friday. The election will be held June 11 and final results will be announced June 26.

In 2020, Alaska voters decided to change the state’s election system.

“Instead of two primaries, in which each political party nominates a candidate for the general election in November, the state will hold one open primary from which the top four candidates, regardless of party affiliation, proceed to the general election,” Vox explained .

The top four candidates announced June 26 will advance to the Aug. 16 special general election, where a winner will be chosen by ranked-choice voting, according to the Anchorage Daily News .

“The special general election is on the same date as the primary for a full term in office, and one or more candidates could appear in both the special general and the regular primary,” said the outlet. “The four winners of that primary will advance to a ranked-choice vote during the November general election.”

Comments / 6

Check out more stories from
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio

20K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#Congress#Running Mate#Politics#Presidential Election#U S House#Republican#Senate
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden's approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy