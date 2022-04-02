Sioux City landfill adds drop off dates for household hazardous materials

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City landfill will be providing additional dates throughout the year for residents to dispose of hazardous materials.

According to a release, the Sioux City Environmental Services Division and Gill Hauling, manager of the Citizen’s Convenience Center (CCC), added dates throughout 2022 alongside the existing weekly schedule for residents to drop off Household Hazardous Material (HHM).

The additional dates and hours are as listed:

Date Time Saturday, April 23 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, September 17 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 15 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The CCC accepts various household items that are deemed hazardous materials and need to be disposed of properly.

The release also stated that household items that are in good usable condition should be offered to non-profit organizations, churches, or neighbors for their use.

According to the Sioux City Environmental Services, this could help in lowering budgetary costs for agencies as well as ensuring that items are used completely instead of adding to the cost in preparing for disposal or potential environmental incidents and/or clean ups.

Used liquid paint is now available for pickup. Light colored paints are mixed in large quantities and may be used for primer. Call 712-279-6222 for more details.

The CCC will also be accepting damaged American flags for proper retirement through local American Legion Posts in honor of the sacrifices of U.S. military forces. Flags can be brought along with household items or dropped off separately.

Contact the HHM during scheduled hours with any questions at 402-414-4179.

