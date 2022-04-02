Alert issued after man attempts to kidnap girls in Jefferson Park Friday

Chicago Police have issued an alert regarding what they’re calling an attempted kidnapping last night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

It was about 6:30 p.m. at a 7-11 on Irving Park Road near Central Avenue. Four girls, two six year-olds and a 16 and 17 year-old, encountered a man who offered to buy them candy. After they left, he followed them. Police say he offered them a ride and they declined. They walked to a home nearby and saw the man in the yard. It's unclear if any adults were present, but the man left and police were later called.

The man is described as Asian, in his 30s, about 5'7", with a thin build, short dark hair and a mustache. Police say he spoke with an accent and his car is described as a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda.

In the alert issued by police, they suggest never letting children walk alone.