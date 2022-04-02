ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert issued after man attempts to kidnap girls in Jefferson Park Friday

By Mike Krauser
 2 days ago

Chicago Police have issued an alert regarding what they’re calling an attempted kidnapping last night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

It was about 6:30 p.m. at a 7-11 on Irving Park Road near Central Avenue. Four girls, two six year-olds and a 16 and 17 year-old, encountered a man who offered to buy them candy. After they left, he followed them. Police say he offered them a ride and they declined. They walked to a home nearby and saw the man in the yard. It's unclear if any adults were present, but the man left and police were later called.

The man is described as Asian, in his 30s, about 5'7", with a thin build, short dark hair and a mustache. Police say he spoke with an accent and his car is described as a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda.

In the alert issued by police, they suggest never letting children walk alone.

CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Man, 19, linked to shooting of 11-year-old boy charged

CHICAGO — Police have filed charges against one person in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy Monday afternoon. According to police, 19-year-old Trevor Reed is facing several felony gun charges. Authorities say Reed is not charged with shooting the boy, however.   Just before 3 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of East […]
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

