Phoebe's COVID patient load reaches new low

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
Phoebe officials said the hospital system is now treating its lowest number of COVID patients since the pandemic began. Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY — While a “0” would no doubt look sweeter, officials with Phoebe Putney Health System are not downplaying the significance of a lucky “7.”

That number was the number of patients being treated at the health system’s medical facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester on Friday, the lowest number since the pandemic began two years ago. (The lowest daily number actually was recorded the day before when there were only six COVID patients, but one more was admitted on Friday.) All seven COVID patients in the health system were at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.

“We look forward to the day when will have zero COVID patients in our hospitals for the first time in more than two years,” Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said. “We are excited that our inpatient numbers have been in single digits this week, but we are wary of a possible increase in the coming weeks as a new omicron subvariant picks up steam.”

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Community Level for every county in Phoebe’s primary service area is low. As a result, Phoebe has determined it can safely revise some of its COVID safety protocols. Those changes include lifting seating limitations in cafeterias and easing visitation restrictions. Patients may now have two visitors at a time in their rooms. Further visitation details are available at www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus.

The latest Phoebe numbers as of Friday included:

♦ Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 7;

♦ Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 0;

♦ Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;

♦ Total inpatients who have recovered: 4,294;

♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 457;

♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 124;

♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Worth: 1;

♦ Total vaccines administered: 79,330.

Based on guidance from the Food & Drug Administration, CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health, Phoebe now is offering an additional booster shot for immunocompromised individuals and anyone who is at least 50 years old, if it has been at least four months since their first booster.

The latest data show that during the recent omicron surge, those who had received a booster shot were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 and seven times less likely to be hospitalized than those who were unvaccinated.

“We know booster shots work, but we also know their effectiveness fades over time,” Phoebe Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. said Dianna Grant said. “The omicron variant was one of the most contagious viruses ever identified, and the evidence shows the new subvariant is even more transmissible. Now is the time for people at higher risk of serious illness from COVID to consider getting that extra booster to ensure they are as protected as possible.”

Individuals can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot or initial vaccine at Phoebe primary care and urgent care clinics by calling (229) 312-MYMD. Vaccinations also are available through Phoebe’s mobile wellness clinics. Appointments are not necessary at mobile events.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
