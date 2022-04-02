ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Thermo King to expand operations in South Carolina

thefabricator.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThermo King, the transport refrigeration brand of Trane Technologies, has announced plans...

www.thefabricator.com

WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). According to USGS, the earthquake was detected on Sunday, March 27 at 1:27 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.2. It was located 3.3 miles east of Elgin, SC and 20.7...
ELGIN, SC
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking South Carolina Beaches

There is no doubt that some of the most wonderful beaches in the country can be found in South Carolina. That's actually the reason why millions of Americans keep going back to South Carolina for their summer holidays. Whether you are traveling with your partner and children or simply want to enjoy some quality time with your friends, there is something for everybody in South Carolina. People are friendly, the food is great, the weather is amazing and the beaches are absolutely mesmerising. To help you make the most of your time here, we have put together a list of 3 breathtaking beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks:
Greenville County, SC
Greenville County, SC
Greenville County, SC
South Carolina State
WSAV News 3

Newspaper: SC county court clerk gave herself $30,000 raise

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support. The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers. Public records show Staggers is now […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
WBTW News13

South Carolina convenience store owner charged with tax evasion

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — The owner of a Lyman convenience store was arrested and charged Monday for tax evasion. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), Vijay Kumar, 61, of Spartanburg, was charged with four counts of state tax evasion. Kumar is the owner and operator of Vitri LLC doing business as Get […]
LYMAN, SC
WBTW News13

What’s the most popular vehicle in North Carolina?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Hop in that pickup truck and hit the road. …and join all the other trucks. North Carolinians love their Fords. Trucks are the top-selling vehicles in the South, according to Edmunds.com. What type of truck that is varies by state. Not only does the Ford F-Series tops North Carolina’s the list […]
WYFF4.com

Current tornado warnings in South Carolina

PICKENS, S.C. — Watch live coverage above. Rutherford County: until 11:15 p.m. McDowell County: until 11: 15 p.m. Damage reported in the Six Mile area of Pickens County. More on that when we learn more. Watch live coverage above. Coverage/video from earlier warnings in Upstate below:
WFAE

A South Carolina man was honored for saving his neighbor from an alligator attack

A former Okatie resident who jumped into a lagoon and saved his 73-year-old neighbor from a 10-foot alligator in July 2020 was recently awarded the prestigious Carnegie Medal. Kenneth Brian McCarter was one of only 17 Americans who received the honor in 2021. The medal is given throughout the United States and Canada to “those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deputy kills man with a machete and hammer in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by deputies in South Carolina’s Spartanburg County, authorities said Saturday. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called deputies and said she saw a woman being assaulted late Friday in Spartanburg. When deputies arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m., they saw a man armed with […]
SPARTANBURG, SC

