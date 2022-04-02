Thermo King to expand operations in South Carolina

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). According to USGS, the earthquake was detected on Sunday, March 27 at 1:27 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.2. It was located 3.3 miles east of Elgin, SC and 20.7...
There is no doubt that some of the most wonderful beaches in the country can be found in South Carolina. That's actually the reason why millions of Americans keep going back to South Carolina for their summer holidays. Whether you are traveling with your partner and children or simply want to enjoy some quality time with your friends, there is something for everybody in South Carolina. People are friendly, the food is great, the weather is amazing and the beaches are absolutely mesmerising. To help you make the most of your time here, we have put together a list of 3 breathtaking beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks:
KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support. The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers. Public records show Staggers is now […]
With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — The owner of a Lyman convenience store was arrested and charged Monday for tax evasion. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), Vijay Kumar, 61, of Spartanburg, was charged with four counts of state tax evasion. Kumar is the owner and operator of Vitri LLC doing business as Get […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Hop in that pickup truck and hit the road. …and join all the other trucks. North Carolinians love their Fords. Trucks are the top-selling vehicles in the South, according to Edmunds.com. What type of truck that is varies by state. Not only does the Ford F-Series tops North Carolina’s the list […]
PICKENS, S.C. — Watch live coverage above. Rutherford County: until 11:15 p.m. McDowell County: until 11: 15 p.m. Damage reported in the Six Mile area of Pickens County. More on that when we learn more. Watch live coverage above. Coverage/video from earlier warnings in Upstate below:
When you think of South Carolina, you likely picture pastel-colored homes in Charleston or the Grand Strand's golden sandy beaches. But what if we told you there's more to the state beyond its big cities?. I spent the first 22 years of my life in the Palmetto State, and while...
HONEA PATH, S.C. — The woman who authorities saidwas viciously attacked by dogs in South Carolina is "still fighting," according to her family. Kyleen Waltman, 38, was attacked March 21 in Honea Path as she was walking home. The owner of the three dogs, Justin Minor, was arrested and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A 12-year-old southern Arizona girl missing for more than a week has been found safe in South Carolina and a man is facing charges of kidnapping and custodial interference, authorities said Wednesday. Graham County Sheriff’s officials said Betty Taylor went for a walk near her...
A former Okatie resident who jumped into a lagoon and saved his 73-year-old neighbor from a 10-foot alligator in July 2020 was recently awarded the prestigious Carnegie Medal. Kenneth Brian McCarter was one of only 17 Americans who received the honor in 2021. The medal is given throughout the United States and Canada to “those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — A small group of current and former leaders on the Isle of Palms say they’re working on a plan to secede the city from South Carolina to form an independent Republic. The group is hoping to bring attention to some residents and leader’s frustrations over beach parking using humor. […]
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by deputies in South Carolina’s Spartanburg County, authorities said Saturday. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called deputies and said she saw a woman being assaulted late Friday in Spartanburg. When deputies arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m., they saw a man armed with […]
CHARLOTTE — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for a series of armed robberies involving pharmacies in North Carolina, a federal prosecutor says. Christopher Michaud, 43, of Chesterfield, South Carolina, was sentenced on Wednesday, said U.S. Attorney Dena King. Michaud also...
Wawa continues to bring its Delco and Philly goodness to the rest of the country, this time with plans by 2024 to open stores in North Carolina, writes Catherine Muccigrosso for the Charlotte Observer.
