AREA BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Copan outlasts Foyil; CVHS drops Barnsdall; Bruin jayvee battles

Following is a roundup of area prep baseball action late in the week.

—-

Copan 15, Foyil 12

Wins have not been plentiful so far this season for the Copan Hornets.

But, on Thursday, they yanked out a gritty victory sparked by scrappy pitching, timely hitting and some sparkling defense.

Justin Garrison hurled the first six innings — not all the 11 runs scored against him were earned. Karson Woodworth finished up the final inning.

“He shut them down,” first-year Copan head coach Daniel Wren said. Wyatt Wright hunkered down at catcher.

Offensive heroes included Devon Smith with four hits, Chandler Bauman with three hits (including a triple) and a walk, Franco Sharp with two hits and two walks, and Logan Guess with one hit and three walks.

“He’s done a good job in our nine hole,” Wren said about Guess. “He’s been good at turning the lineup back over to the top.”

Guess also earned a defensive spotlight by running down a fly ball in the left field corner.

“It was a great big moment for us,” Wren said. “He covered a lot of ground.”

——

Caney Valley 10, Barnsdall 2

Caney Valley’s torrid bats battered the ball against a high-quality Barnsdall team during a rivalry showdown in Ramona.

Caney Valley (5-3) scored 10-or-more runs for the fourth-straight game while rolling to its fifth-consecutive win.

Barnsdall snuck out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a run scored by Cooper Sofian.

Barnsdall starting pitcher Maverick Lanphear maintained the 1-0 shutout through the second inning.

But, Caney Valley unlocked its offense in the third inning to storm to a 7-1 lead and never looked back.

“We’re starting to put the ball in play, which is very helpful,” Caney Valley head coach Andy Fox said. “We did have a little bit of a slow start. We were battling back and forth for a couple of innings and then we started hitting with runners on base and kind of opened it up there.”

Eight of the nine Caney Valley batters lashed at least one hit, led by Haden Fiddler, Jacky Black and Dalton Martin with two singles apiece.

Martin also drove in four runs, followed by Tanner Ryan with two.

Black recorded Caney Valley’s other RBI.

Keeping the basepaths warm were Caney Valley’s bag thieves, led by Daniel Barham with two and Cooper Brim, Fiddler and Rocky Hester with one apiece.

Fiddler also pitched the distance, working five innings of six-hit ball. Only one of Barnsdall’s runs was earned. Fiddler walked two and struck out six.

Fox is encouraged that his younger players are starting to make solid contributions to bolster the production of the more experienced diamond warriors.

“As a coach, you sense things are going in the right direction when not only the key players but somebody else also is contributing,” Fox noted.

He especially praised the growth of Martin as an increasing presence in the offense.

For Barnsdall, relief pitcher Braden Williams didn’t give up an earned run (three unearned).

Williams also scored Barnsdall’s second run, with Bodie Clark getting the RBI.

———

Morrison 15, Pawhuska 5

Pawhuska displayed plenty of grit early, rallying from a 3-0 deficit to tie the score, 3-3.

But, Morrison then pulled away with a big third inning.

Channler Moen drove in two runs for Pawhuska, followed by Connor Easley and Hagen Mcguire with one RBI each.

Easley finished with a double and a single while John Reed contributed a triple.

Easley and Mcguire took turns pitching for Pawhuska. Only seven of Morrison’s 15 runs were earned.

——

Bartlesville jayvee

The Bruin jayvee displayed plenty of competitive character Thursday in a three-run loss to traditionally mighty Owasso, 5-2.

Easton Olenberger couldn’t have hit the ball any better for Bartlesville — 4 for 4, including a double.

Kaden Romesburg walked twice and scored both Bartlesville runs.

Hunter Shea added two singles to Bartlesville’s eight-hit attack.

The Bruins missed some big opportunities, however, in leaving nine runners stranded.

Thatcher Parker and Jaden Davis took turns pitching for Bartlesville

Davis threw the final four innings and didn’t allow an earned run (one unearned), while scattering six hits and no walks and striking out four.

Earlier in the week, the Bruins roughed up Muskogee, 11-4, led by Jaxon Zaun with two doubles and three RBI’s.

Shea and Romesburg drove in two runs apiece.