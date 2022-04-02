ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Raw Oysters Blamed For Minnesota Food Poisoning Outbreak

By Andy Brownell
 2 days ago
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - State health officials say more than two dozen Minnesotans have been sickened by a norovirus linked to oysters from British Columbia. The Minnesota Department of Health is warning consumers not to eat raw oysters harvested from a specific body of water known as Bay 14-8....

ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

