One injured, two arrested following weekend shooting in Monmouth

 2 days ago

Two people have been arrested after a Saturday morning shooting in the City of Monmouth that left one person injured. According to a release from the Monmouth Police Department, 18-year-old Nathan Perez...

WCIA

Danville Police: Man dies after late-night shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 36-year-old man died after a shooting happened on Thursday night. Danville Police were dispatched to a location on Johnson Street at around 10:55 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they approached a parked vehicle and found a man with […]
DANVILLE, IL
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead and another injured after a shooting early Sunday in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street, the Reno Police Department reported. It happened about 2:30 a.m. on South Virginia Street near Brinkby Avenue. Police arrived to find a person they described only as male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite medical assistance, he died at the scene, police said. His name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.
RENO, NV
KXRM

Two people dead, two injured following shooting at Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS — Multiple people have been sent to the hospital following a shooting at the Citadel Mall. UPDATE: FOX21 has confirmed that two people were killed and two others were injured during Friday night’s shooting. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the shooting broke out in a parking lot between Burlington Coat […]
WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
KWQC

Police: Rock Island woman arrested on child-abuse charges

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman faces charges after police say she abused a child. Thin Ni Lah, 32, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony, and endangering a child, a Class A misdemeanor, according to court records. According to Rock Island...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WCIA

Coroner identifies shooting victim

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden recently identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night on Johnson Street. Coroner McFadden said the victim was 36-year-old Joshua Foreman of Danville. According to the coroner, the victim’s family has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon. The investigation is […]
DANVILLE, IL
KOEL 950 AM

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty man allegedly found covered in his own urine when arrested for second OWI

A North Liberty man was allegedly covered in his own urine when contacted by police who arrested him for OWI. 42-year-old Druid Wolfe of North Dubuque Street was found sitting in his 2013 Chevrolet Malibu by police after he reportedly disabled his vehicle by crashing into a curb at the intersection of North Dubuque and Foster Road at 1:50 Thursday morning. The arrest report indicates that Wolfe was visibly intoxicated, with bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance and the odor of ingested alcohol.
wcbu.org

Sisters killed in Saturday two-vehicle crash near Tremont

The two people who were killed after a two-vehicle crash in rural Tremont on Saturday afternoon have been identified. 22-year-old Ashley Embree and 16-year-old Sarae Embree were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. The sisters from Pequot Lakes, Minn. were passengers in...
TREMONT, IL
KCJJ

Transient accused of assaulting Iowa City woman

An area transient was arrested after allegedly assaulting an Iowa City woman and taking items from her. The incident reportedly occurred just before 4:30 pm Wednesday. The victim called the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center and reported that 50-year-old Carone Coleman had assaulted her. Police met with the victim, who had scrapes on both of her hands. She said Coleman wanted money from her, and when she couldn’t give him any, took her phone. An altercation ensued, resulting in Coleman allegedly throwing an object at the woman’s window and breaking it.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Telegraph

Two women found dead in Collinsville Saturday

EDWARDSVILLE - A suspect was arrested by the Illinois State Police Saturday afternoon a few hours after two deceased woman were found in the Collinsville area. According to information from the Madison County Sheriff's Department, at about 10:26 a.m. April 2 deputies and Collinsville Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road after a 911 call "where it sounded like a possible disturbance." Madison County Chief Deputy Maj. Jeff Connor said that, upon arriving, off
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KWQC

Woman sentenced in Galesburg murder, new details released on case

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - A Knox County courtroom was packed with grieving family members from both sides Wednesday for the sentencing of 27-year-old Maquesha Ramey. Ramey was found guilty earlier this year for First Degree Murder for the shooting death of 26-year-old Rachel Likes in 2021. Emotional statements from the...
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: 2 arrested in investigation of vehicular hijackings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in connection to recent vehicular hijacking incidents in Decatur. According to Decatur Police, there were four reported incidents of vehicular hijacking in the months of February and March and three vehicles were taken during the hijackings. One of the vehicles was wrecked and recovered right after the […]
DECATUR, IL
FOX2Now

Man arrested after disturbance in Springfield courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A man was arrested after walking into a Springfield courtroom, trying to approach the judge, fighting with officers and biting one on the arm. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says the 52-year-old man entered the courtroom at the Sangamon County Courthouse just before 10 a.m. while court was in session, walked past the public gallery area and attempted to approach presiding Circuit Judge Ryan Cadigan, ignoring requests to stop. Campbell says law enforcement and a correctional officer tried to remove the man but he fought with them and bit the correctional officer on the arm. The man, whose name wasn’t released, was arrested, handcuffed and taken to the Sangamon County Jail.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

