One injured, two arrested following weekend shooting in Monmouth

An area transient was arrested after allegedly assaulting an Iowa City woman and taking items from her. The incident reportedly occurred just before 4:30 pm Wednesday. The victim called the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center and reported that 50-year-old Carone Coleman had assaulted her. Police met with the victim, who had scrapes on both of her hands. She said Coleman wanted money from her, and when she couldn’t give him any, took her phone. An altercation ensued, resulting in Coleman allegedly throwing an object at the woman’s window and breaking it.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO