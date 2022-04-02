Steve Forbes: We’ve Got To Keep This Momentum Going

The Head Coach of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons Men’s Basketball team joined Kyle Bailey live from New Orleans on Friday’s edition of The Clubhouse to recap his 2nd season at Wake, and what he thinks will be the key in the Duke-UNC Final Four matchup.

The conversation with Steve started by looking back on Wake Forest’s year and how despite the massive amount of progress ended in disappointment by missing out on the Tournament as he said he had no qualms over the non-conference schedule because he had so many new players along with trying to get fans excited about the program and he thought he won enough games in conference to make it, the problem was that they could never get that elusive Quad 1 win that would have immensely helped, but at the end, they just need to win.

When it comes to the future at Wake Steve said that the sports scene, in general, is doing great and he noted that AD John Currie deserves a lot of credit and now he wants to keep that momentum within the program going into next year.

Steve then broke down some of the biggest keys in the Duke-North Carolina game as he told Kyle that the biggest key is if Duke will not settle for 3’s and instead attack the lane as they did against Arkansas, and North Carolina has to continue their hot streak from behind the arch as whoever inflicts their will more will win.