ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Have researchers discovered how to stop crazy ants?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jaclyn Ramkissoon
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehZSp_0exaOAFE00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Scientists at the University of Texas Austin may have found a way to stop an invasive ant species.

UT said tawny crazy ants have been known to swarm breaker boxes on homes, air conditioning units, sewage pumps and other electrical devices in some parts of the southeastern U.S. They’re originally from South America but have been spreading for the past two decades.

Researchers at the university have found a fungal pathogen could be the key to stopping them. Spores from the pathogen, microsporidian, fill the abdomens of the crazy ants, taking over the insect’s fat cells to transform them into spore factories, according to UT Austin.

‘SAY GAY’ billboards go up in several US capitals

Scientists with Brackenridge Field Laboratory first observed this happening in crazy ants collected from Florida eight years ago. The pathogen was then found in crazy ants at sites across Texas.

A team observed 15 populations in Texas for eight years and found every population stricken by the pathogen declined, and 62% of them disappeared altogether. Scientists think the colonies could have collapsed because the pathogen cuts the lifespan of worker ants short, making it hard for a group to survive through winter, UT Austin said.

This specific pathogen only affects crazy ants in this way. Native ants and other arthropods seemed to be unharmed, according to UT, so researchers thought it was the perfect solution to the crazy ants problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Niqcw_0exaOAFE00
Edward LeBrun, a research scientist with the Texas Invasive Species Research Program at UT Austin’s Brackenridge Field Laboratory, collects tawny crazy ants (Courtesy: Thomas Swafford/University of Texas at Austin)

The Brackenridge Field Laboratory team tested out their theory in 2016 by deploying the pathogen at Estero Llano Grande State Park, which is located in Weslaco, Texas. UT said the park was plagued by crazy ants, and it was losing wildlife like scorpions, snakes, lizards, rabbits and birds to the insects.

For the test, the team used crazy ants from other sites that already had microsporidian, and put them near the nesting sites of crazy ants in the park. UT said the team then used hot dogs to attract the local ants and merge the two groups.

Robber asked victim to ‘pinky promise’ not to report it, man says

In the first year of the experiment, UT said the pathogen spread to the entire crazy ant population in Estero. Within two years, the population numbers took a nosedive. Today, crazy ants are “nonexistent” in the park, and native species are bouncing back.

Researchers have also depleted a second crazy ant community in an area of Austin. They plan to test this method more this spring at other Texas sites, researchers said.

You can find out more about the team’s research online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

New details released on fatal fire in Springboro

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We have new information on the fatal fire that killed four people, including three children on Friday, April 1 in Springboro. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, all four of the victims died of asphyxiation due […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

Fire victims finding strength through Springboro community

A tragic loss of life took place in Springboro over the weekend. One family is now left trying to cope in the wake of tragedy after losing loved ones and everything they owned in a house fire in Crawford County. The fire destroyed the house and took the lives of four people, including three children. […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

Coroner identifies victims of fatal house fire

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Crawford County Coroner has identified the victims of the fatal house fire that happened in Springboro over the weekend. On April 1, four people lost their lives in a house fire in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, all four victims died of […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
AFP

Invasive ants hit Texas hard - now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes.  Like fire ants, whom they have displaced in parts of Texas, tawny crazy ants are native to Argentina and Brazil and came to the United States via ships. 
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
LiveScience

Weird ancient snakelike fossil caught in the act of losing its legs

Two 308 million-year-old fossils show creatures caught in evolutionary limbo between two forms: lizard-like and snake-like. The animals' sinuous, serpentine bodies have no front limbs, but sport two teeny lizard legs in the back. Scientists recently identified these unique fossils as a newfound genus and species, which they named Nagini...
WILDLIFE
Smithonian

A Killer Fungus Is Annihilating Invasive ‘Crazy Ants’ in the United States

Over two decades ago, scientists made the unfortunate discovery that tawny crazy ants, a species native to the Caribbean coast of South America, had arrived in Houston, Texas. Since then, the invasive arthropods have been spreading through the Gulf Coast region, creating supercolonies that drive out local wildlife. But the raging population of crazy ants may have finally met their match: a deadly fungal parasite.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Insect#Birds#Snake#Lizards
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover brand-new brain pathway to fear

Florida State University researchers have identified a new pathway in the brain that plays an important role in our response to fear. Scientists have long considered the amygdala, an almond-shaped structure in the center of the brain, to be the "center of fear" and believed it to be largely responsible for how an individual responds to frightening circumstances or perceives threats. That belief has served as the foundation for many scientific models explaining various psychiatric illnesses, but these models often fell short of fully explaining these conditions.
SCIENCE
YourErie

Four people dead following fatal fire in Springboro

Pennsylvania State Police have provided an update on a fatal fire that took place on April 1 in Springboro. Police are reporting that among the fatalities were 65-year-old Hilda Eberhart, one 14-year-old male, one 10-year-old male, and a six-month-old female. On April 1 at approximately 8:10 p.m., members from Pennsylvania State Police Meadville were dispatched […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
YourErie

Millcreek Police seeking alleged Harley merch thieves

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are looking for the suspects of a recent retail theft at Harley-Davidson of Erie. According to a Millcreek Police news release, the theft occurred at 1:10 p.m. on March 30. The suspects allegedly stole merchandise with a total value of $770. A photo shows the suspects leaving in a gray SUV, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Ukrainian refugee students could soon make way to Erie

Governor Tom Wolf is proposing legislation to aid Ukrainian resettlement efforts in Pennsylvania. The Erie community could soon see Ukrainian refugee students. “There are going to be Ukrainian refugees coming to Erie. Through United Way of Erie County’s community schools, we will be doing a focused effort towards the students that are coming into our […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fatalities reported in Springboro structure fire

(11:25 p.m. Update) – Pennsylvania State Police report that there were fatalities in this fire in Springboro Friday evening. According to police, there were reports that there was entrapment within the home and numerous fire departments were on scene and were able to extinguish the flames. Due to the early stages of this incident, police […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

Ex-boyfriend sends threatening texts while PSP troopers are present

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local man has been arrested after sending threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. On April 3, the Pennsylvania State Police received a complaint about alleged harassment in Conneaut Township. According to a PSP news release, a female victim had reported that her ex-boyfriend was calling and texting her […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fire breaks out at local assisted living complex

Update: Just after 12:30 p.m. on April 2, a spokesperson from Brevillier Village spoke with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com to confirm the following information. The cause of the fire was electrical. Two apartments were damaged during this fire, and the tenants of the apartments were transferred to other apartments within the facility. It was confirmed by […]
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy