Premier League

Shocked Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea "Stopped Defending" During 4-1 Loss To Brentford

By Robert Summerscales
 2 days ago

Tuchel has admitted that Saturday's defeat by Brentford took him by surprise.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Saturday's 4-1 defeat by Brentford took him by surprise.

Tuchel's Chelsea had only lost once at home all season. That was in September when Manchester City won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Another loss looked even less likely when Antonio Rudiger fired Chelsea into the lead early in the second half on Saturday.

But three goals in 10 minutes - two from Vitaly Janelt either side of a Christian Eriksen strike - saw Brentford lead 3-1 by the hour-mark, before Yoane Wissa completed the rout late on.

Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal for Brentford

IMAGO/Sportimage/David Klein

Tuchel told BBC Sport : "Nobody saw it coming, especially after going 1-0 ahead.

"It was very untypical of us. But we stopped defending. We were not aware of enough of the danger, were sloppy with the defending and got punished.

"They made the most of it in those 10 minutes. Right after their third goal we had 10 minutes where we had big, big chances and we missed them.

"They were lucky and clinical enough to get three goals. We did not defend like it is needed to in the Premier League and got punished."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side's 4-1 loss to Brentford

IMAGO/Action Plus/Shaun Brooks

Although Chelsea's collapse came in the second half, Tuchel suggested his players also looked below par in the first half.

He put his team's slow start down to the fact that most of the players had been away on international duty.

"The start was not a surprise because we came from all over the world from national duty, so I expected it to take time," Tuchel added.

"The first 25 minutes we looked a bit leggy and needed to find rhythm.

"The opponent defended deep with 10 men behind the ball so you need a shot or action to open the game, which we did. Then we gave the game away very cheaply."

Chelsea need to regroup quickly as they face Real Madrid on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

