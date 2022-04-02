Shia LaBeouf Welcomes First Baby With Mia Goth

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-March 2022, starting with this off-and-on couple… Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have now been seen together practically every week since mid-February — when the news broke that they'd supposedly called it quits. On March 20, they were spied packing on the PDA at the Demetria Winery in Los Olivos, California. An onlooker told People magazine that they "seemed really happy" and were "very affectionate" with each other — they "kissed each other's heads" and she even sat in his lap at one point! Two days later, E! News reported that, according to a source, the actress and the professional football player are focusing on "rebuilding their relationship" — though their engagement remains off. "They've been spending a lot of time together and are happy with where things are. They haven't had a lot of down time and have been traveling all over seeing friends and visiting different cities. They don't stay in one place for long," said the source, adding that the Emmy nominee and the NFL quarterback "aren't getting too far ahead of themselves," though things between them are "working out" and they're "very much enjoying this time together."

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO