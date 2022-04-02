ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Shia LaBeouf Welcomes First Baby With Mia Goth

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have welcomed their first baby together!. The couple was seen in Pasadena, California, on Friday (April 1) pushing a stroller, according to People. It's unclear from the photos...

power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon makes major announcement: 'Dreams really do come true'

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Monday to share some big news with her fans. The Oscar-winning actress shared a snapshot showing her posing with a copy of Dolly Parton and James Patterson's book, Run Rose Run, and exclaimed: "Dreams really do come true!. '. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make...
CELEBRITIES
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend

The 90 Day Fiancé family has an adorable new member! Jorge Nava and his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, welcomed their second child on March 22, the couple told Us Weekly, a son named George. Nava made sure to give "thanks and appreciation" to Blua Thursday as he opened up about the birth of his son, who was born at 4 p.m. weighing 7 lbs. and 13 oz.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Labeouf
Person
Shia Labeouf
Person
Mia Goth
Person
Margaret Qualley
extratv

Jessie Cave Welcomes Baby #4 — See the First Pic!

“Harry Potter” actress Jessie Cave is a mom again!. On Tuesday, Cave announced that she gave birth to her fourth child. She wrote on Instagram, “Welcome Becker Brown. Thank you to ULCH. Thank you to the midwives Amy and Emi-Lou. Thank you to Alisson Becker.”. Jessie also included...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transformers#English Brazilian#Holes
wonderwall.com

Here's where Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley really stand following their recent breakup, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-March 2022, starting with this off-and-on couple… Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have now been seen together practically every week since mid-February — when the news broke that they'd supposedly called it quits. On March 20, they were spied packing on the PDA at the Demetria Winery in Los Olivos, California. An onlooker told People magazine that they "seemed really happy" and were "very affectionate" with each other — they "kissed each other's heads" and she even sat in his lap at one point! Two days later, E! News reported that, according to a source, the actress and the professional football player are focusing on "rebuilding their relationship" — though their engagement remains off. "They've been spending a lot of time together and are happy with where things are. They haven't had a lot of down time and have been traveling all over seeing friends and visiting different cities. They don't stay in one place for long," said the source, adding that the Emmy nominee and the NFL quarterback "aren't getting too far ahead of themselves," though things between them are "working out" and they're "very much enjoying this time together."
NFL
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy