Tree uproots sidewalk, causes dangerous conditions in Clason Point

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
A family says a tree has grown roots under the sidewalk in front of their Clason Point home.

The Benitez family says the roots have broken the cement and pushed it up in areas, causing dangerous conditions for pedestrians.

The family reported the broken sidewalk to the City Parks Department but say nothing has been done yet.

News 12 reached out to the City Parks Department for comment.

The Parks Department says, "We have inspected this site and determined that it is eligible for a repair through our trees and sidewalks program. Repairs through this program are made according to the sidewalk rating, and we repair the sidewalks with the highest ratings first. We will continue to evaluate based on capacity and funding to determine if this site can be added to our next available contract."

The department also says that residents can hire city approved contractors to repair sidewalks and then forward a claim to the city comptroller's office.

