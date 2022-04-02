ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to recognize World Autism Day on April 2

By Delaney Keppner
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6YQR_0exaLDrC00

(WWTI) — People around the world are supporting those with autism in honor of World Autism Day on April 2. The day has been celebrated annually for 15 years and kicks off the celebration of World Autism Month which is recognized each April. In honor of the holiday, Autism Speaks shared information about the diagnosis and ways to get involved.

Throughout the month, the organization shares stories of those with autism as a way to increase understanding and acceptance of those with autism. Autism Speak’s website explained that autism refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication.

Local man goes extra mile to support people of all abilities

They also highlighted how the diagnosis affects children across the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 44 children in the United States today.

They also reminded individuals that because autism is a spectrum disorder, each person with autism has a distinct set of strengths and challenges. The spectrum also means that some people with autism may require significant support in their daily lives, while others may need less support and, in some cases, live entirely independently.

The organization is encouraging individuals to take their pledge which provides them with information, resources, and tools to engage and advocate in their community and learn about the organization’s mission. They also encouraged individuals to donate to an organization that supports those with autism.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office introduces autism awareness program

Also in honor of World Autism Awareness Day, individuals are encouraged to participate in the Light It Up Blue in recognition of people with autism and those who love and support them. The initiative was started in 2010 and since then had hundreds of thousands of landmarks, buildings, homes, and communities around the world join in the effort.

More information can be found on the organization’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Know the Signs of Narcissism, Including Narcissistic Anger

There are three types of narcissists, and while all may exhibit anger, those with vulnerable narcissism are most prone to rage. Understanding the reasons why we may be attracted to narcissists, and the challenges of living with them, can help us protect ourselves. Narcissism has garnered increased attention in recent...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
yr.media

10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

The way we were treated as children and adolescents has a lasting impact on how we view the world, interact with others and conduct ourselves as adults. If our parents acted in an unhealthy manner, we are likely to do the same in the future until we change our habits.
KIDS
Psych Centra

Why Narcissistic Parents Infantilize Their Adult Children

Some parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) tend to treat their adult children as an extension of themselves. Here’s how you can cope. Infantilization of adult children can be a common behavior among parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). NPD is a mental health condition characterized by behaviors like:
KIDS
Motherly

8 signs of stress in children (and when to seek expert help)

[This story was originally published on July 20, 2020. It has been updated.]. Between the pandemic, war in Ukraine, and shifting everyday life, these times have been stressful for everyone, including children. While children are known for their resilience and their ability to adapt—especially in a loving home with thoughtful caregivers—it's totally understandable (and expected) for kids to show some signs of stress. In fact it would almost be weirder if they weren't!
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
psychologytoday.com

Growing Up With a Narcissistic Mother

Approximately 5 percent of the population has a narcissistic personality disorder, but narcissistic behavioral traits are far more common. People who develop narcissistic traits are often children of parents who are inconsistent and unpredictable in their expression of love. Boundaries can help protect you from the onslaught of criticism or...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NEWS10 ABC

Reward offered by family of missing Delmar teacher

It's been more than a week since Meghan Marohn, a North Colonie teacher, was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts on Sunday March 27. As law enforcement continue the investigation into her disappearance, her brother and family are ramping up efforts to find their beloved sister.
LEE, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Woman sentenced to state prison for homicide in Adams

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Adams woman was sentenced to prison after she was found guilty in connection with a motor vehicle homicide after the vehicle she was driving struck and killed a man in 2018. According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Debra Milesi, 60, was sentenced to serve four to five years in state prison and four years’ probation.
PITTSFIELD, MA
VISTA.Today

Grey Divorce: What Is It and How Do You Navigate It?

Grey divorce refers to the societal phenomenon of couples divorcing after mid-life. Although overall divorce rates are currently steady, if not decreasing, divorce among the population greater than 50 years of age continues to increase year over year. In 2004, the American Association for Retired Persons (AARP) released a groundbreaking...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NEWS10 ABC

McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night. “It was cool out there to see the love,” McCollum...
NBA
psychologytoday.com

Adolescents, Parents, and the Power of Reputation

Reputation is a public impression of someone based on personal conduct and the opinion of others. Reputation is like a "shadow self" that precedes and follows everyone through life, sometimes to influential effect. During adolescence, reputation is partly created by social association with the peer group to which one belongs.
KIDS
NEWS10 ABC

Troy Police on the scene of shots fired

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department said Saturday afternoon they are on scene and investigating a report of shots fired on 5th Avenue between 102nd Street and 103rd Street. There have been no reported victims at this time. Troy Police advised the public to seek alternate routes...
TROY, NY
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney recognizes World Down Syndrome Day in the first state, proclamation signed

DELAWARE – Delaware Governor John Carney signed a proclamation recognizing World Down Syndrome Day. Governor. Carney was joined by state leaders as well as the Down Syndrome Association of Delaware. It’s a day to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome. Every year on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day is observed to create awareness about Down Syndrome.
DELAWARE STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy