A former rapper whose family has a long history in the Astoria restaurant scene is about to open a burger joint on the corner of Broadway and 33rd Street. John Arvanitis, 28, whose father founded Omonia Café in 1977 and his family operates Amylos Taverna on Broadway, will open SLDR Burger Bar on May 1. The restaurant will offer a range of miniature burgers known as sliders, as well as beer, fries and other fast-food items.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO