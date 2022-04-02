Last Day to Register for Lawrence County Republican Primary Election

The candidate filing deadline for this year's elections was Monday, March 14. Looking at Ravalli County government positions, no Democrats filed for office and only one Libertarian. The rest were Republicans, which has developed two primary election matchups in June. The Primary Election is Tuesday, June 7, and the General...
Questions and answers about the special election for the temporary Alaska’s At-Large seat, in Congress as provided by the Division of Elections:. The U.S. Constitution requires an election for a vacant U.S. House seat. It does not allow for appointments. When will the election be?. State law requires two...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Voters in Greene County have until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 to request an absentee ballot by mail. Voters who are homebound or will be out of town on election day (April 5) can use the form found on the County Clerk’s website. Absentee ballots that are mailed in must be […]
March 24 (UPI) — A group of Georgia voters is seeking to block Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s re-election bid, citing her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Free Speech For the People, a non-profit group that represents the voters, announced the lawsuit...
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks will not face a Republican primary challenger after Kyle Kuehl, a Bettendorf business owner, rescinded his candidacy and didn’t appear at a panel hearing objections to his nominating petition. Kuehl, a University of Iowa alum who hasn’t previously held elected office, posted a Facebook video announcing...
MACOMB —Three incumbent McDonough County officeholders filed last week for renomination in the June primary. County Clerk Gretchen DeJaynes, Treasurer Angela Graves, and Sheriff Nick Petitgout all filed unopposed on the Republican ballot. One incumbent Republican, Larry Aurelio, filed for nomination in County Board District 1. Four incumbent Democrats...
Matt Beauchamp, candidate for Nevada County District Attorney, has not met the requirements of Election Code Section 201, and is therefore not eligible to be elected Nevada County District Attorney. Therefore, Matt Beauchamp will not be on the ballot for the June 7, 2022 Gubernatorial Statewide Direct Primary Election. Lori...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Board of Elections was forced to make some major adjustments ahead of the May 3 primary election. It followed Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directive that the state's 88 county boards of elections remove candidates for the General Assembly and state central committees from the May 3 primary election ballots.
MASON CITY — The filing deadline for county offices up for election this year is at 5 o’clock tonight, and there will be contested primaries in all three Board of Supervisors races as well as for County Treasurer in Cerro Gordo County:. == Two candidates have filed for...
Candidates have begun filing for the 2022 South Carolina primary elections on June 14. But before residents can vote in the primary or any other election, they have to register. Here’s a step-by-step guide for Columbia voters. Review your eligibility. It’d probably be a good idea to make sure...
Two candidates are vying to become the first elected judge of Hamilton County Superior Court 7, a new court that will become operational Jan. 1, 2023. Republicans Stephenie Gookins, an attorney and partner at Terry & Gookins, and Darren Murphy, a Hamilton County magistrate judge, will face off in the May 3 primary. No Democratic candidates have filed to run.
