ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Last Day to Register for Lawrence County Republican Primary Election

radio7media.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY IS THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN THE...

www.radio7media.com

Comments / 0

Related
1240 KLYQ

Opposition – Two Republican Primary Races in Ravalli County

The candidate filing deadline for this year's elections was Monday, March 14. Looking at Ravalli County government positions, no Democrats filed for office and only one Libertarian. The rest were Republicans, which has developed two primary election matchups in June. The Primary Election is Tuesday, June 7, and the General...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, TN
Lawrence County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Lawrenceburg, TN
Government
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
Daily Iowan

Kyle Kuehl, Republican candidate for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, drops out of race as petition is rejected by state panel

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks will not face a Republican primary challenger after Kyle Kuehl, a Bettendorf business owner, rescinded his candidacy and didn’t appear at a panel hearing objections to his nominating petition. Kuehl, a University of Iowa alum who hasn’t previously held elected office, posted a Facebook video announcing...
IOWA STATE
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County officers file unopposed for primary election

MACOMB —Three incumbent McDonough County officeholders filed last week for renomination in the June primary. County Clerk Gretchen DeJaynes, Treasurer Angela Graves, and Sheriff Nick Petitgout all filed unopposed on the Republican ballot. One incumbent Republican, Larry Aurelio, filed for nomination in County Board District 1. Four incumbent Democrats...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Primary Election#Election Commission#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Current Publishing

2 Republicans seek to become first elected judge in new Hamilton County court

Two candidates are vying to become the first elected judge of Hamilton County Superior Court 7, a new court that will become operational Jan. 1, 2023. Republicans Stephenie Gookins, an attorney and partner at Terry & Gookins, and Darren Murphy, a Hamilton County magistrate judge, will face off in the May 3 primary. No Democratic candidates have filed to run.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy