ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Unseen footage of Whitney Houston is the center of a new CBS special: How to watch, streaming info

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Never before seen footage of the “I Will Always Love You” singer, Whitney Houston, will air in a new CBS special this weekend. “Whitney, a Look Back” airs on CBS on Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch the show on Paramount+ (free trial) or FuboTV (free...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian
The Oregonian

74K+

Followers

39K+

Posts

23M+

Views

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Season Finale of Your Favorite CBS Series Is Premiering Sooner Than You Think

The end of the 2021-2022 television season is quickly approaching. With the exception of Bull — which is slated to end after Season 6 — many of our favorite CBS shows will go off-air for a brief hiatus in the coming weeks. Along with FBI and the series spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, the network has also confirmed the finale dates for newcomers like Good Sam and Ghosts. Read on for the full CBS season finale schedule.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Cece Winans
Person
Dionne Warwick
Person
Clive Davis
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
Syracuse.com

How to watch ‘A Second Chance at Love,’ a new Hallmark movie that reunites stars of ‘ER’

“A Second Chance at Love,” a brand new romantic movie from the Hallmark Channel, reunites two of the stars of “ER” when it premieres on TV tonight. The movie, about a divorced couple finding renewed hope for their relationship, stars Gloria Reuben as Brenda and Eriq La Salle as Jack. The two actors last shared a screen alongside George Clooney on “ER,” where they played Dr. Peter Benton and physician assistant Jeanie Boulet.
MOVIES
Popculture

Michael Strahan Plots New ABC Show

Michael Strahan is reportedly executive producing a new medical drama for ABC, The Front Line. Coming from writer Marc Halsey (The Resident), the scripted series follows Sebastian "Bass" Clark, a former professional athlete-turned-doctor who leaves his career on the field for a job saving lives as a medical resident. Deadline...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cbs#Smithsonian Channel#Paramount#Cbs#Arista Records#Instagram A
Deadline

‘NCIS’, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Renewed By CBS For Next Season

Click here to read the full article. The entire NCIS franchise will be returning for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. CBS has renewed flagship NCIS for a milestone 20th season, which would tie Gunsmoke as the third-longest-running U.S. primetime drama series only behind Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order. It also has picked up its top freshman drama NCIS: Hawai’i for a second season and, as it approaches its 300th episode, NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season. The three dramas join CBS’ previously announced renewals of The Amazing Race, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

‘An Audience With Adele’ Live Stream: Time, Streaming Info, How To Watch ‘An Audience With Adele’ Online

Emanating from the world-famous London Palladium in England, Adele performs a medley of her original songs in NBC’s two-hour musical special An Audience With Adele!. If you’re looking for a relaxing way to end your weekend, NBC’s got you covered. Tonight’s special not only features Adele performing soulful renditions of her chart-toppers “Someone Like You,” “Hello,” and “Easy on Me,” but it also includes a number of celebrity attendees asking the Grammy-winner a variety of questions about her idols and inspirations. If you can’t watch Adele’s special live, the event will be available for next-day streaming on Peacock (more on that below).
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Goldbergs should "call it a day" after CGI Jeff Garlin fiasco

Journalist and critic Noel Murray went viral last week for tweeting about the March 2 The Goldbergs "The Wedding" episode featuring a. creepy-looking CGI Garlin's head on a stand-in's body. The CGI effect was an attempt to keep Garlin on the show after he mutually parted ways last December following a string of HR complaints alleging inappropriate on-set behavior. But the effect, which included Garlin's voice being clumsily dubbed in, hurts the show more than helps. "Why make this choice? Why not just drop Murray for good?" asks Murray. "As hard as the show’s producers and editors have worked to cut around Garlin’s absences this season, trying to wedge him in has been far more distracting than it would’ve been to eliminate his character altogether." For Murray -- who wrote a New York Times article in 2020 titled "Why I Still Love The Goldbergs" -- the CGI Garlin hubbub is proof that the ABC comedy has become long in the tooth. The thing is, ABC doesn't appear ready to end The Goldbergs because it still delivers more than 3 million viewers in its ninth season. "And each new episode adds to the overall value of a series that has already been sold into syndication—and which will live on in streaming, where 'comfort TV' like The Goldbergs has been thriving," says Murray. As Murray points out, he tweeted about CGI Garlin nearly two weeks after the episode aired, so viewers haven't really been paying close attention to the show. "Beyond the Garlin issue, the show is just looking a little haggard," says Murray. "When The Goldbergs debuted, (Sean) Giambrone was playing a junior high schooler. In this season, the 22-year-old actor is still only playing a high school senior. The character’s siblings Erica and Barry (played by (Hayley) Orrantia and Troy Gentile, both 28) are stuck in college. The original gimmick of rooting stories in various 1980s fads and trends is still part of the show, but the plots have become more disconnected from (creator Adam F.) Goldberg’s personal experiences, and more generic." ALSO: The Goldbergs has been hanging by a thread this season even excluding the cast changes.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

NCIS, Criminal Minds, And More CBS Shows Are On Sale (And More Friday Deals)

CBS seems to have a unique gift for creating both family friendly sitcoms as well as dramatic police procedurals that turn into multi-season fan-favorites. Shows like The Big Bang Theory bring families together to the living room, smashing records right after dinner, while darker shows like NCIS have just as dedicated and passionate fan bases. Numerous shows have run for double digit seasons and dominate the evening airwaves.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE
The Oregonian

How to watch Lizzo’s ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ competition: Streaming info, trailer

Get your twerk on with Lizzo this week. The reality TV competition Lizzo’s “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” premieres on Friday, March 25, exclusively on Prime Video. On a search for dancers to join her on tour, the “Truth Hurts” singer and performer is looking for people who are confident, authentic and ready to give their all on stage. The dancers will go through weeks of training, challenges and, unfortunately, eliminations to narrow the group down to those invited to join her dance crew. Tanisha Scott and Grace Holdon are special guests.
TV & VIDEOS
The Oregonian

Survivor series ‘Mud, Sweat and Beards’ premieres tonight: How to watch with or without cable

Survival is the name of the game for Donny Dust and Ray Livingston in their new outdoor TV series, premiering this week. “Mud, Sweat and Beards” premieres on USA Network Monday, April 4 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on FuboTV, DirecTVStream and Sling. The best friend duo, Dust and Livingston, escape the cities they come from and immerse themselves in some of nature’s most brutal climates during the show. Locations in Alaska, New Mexico, Iceland and The Bayou will be featured throughout the season, as each episode takes place in a different surrounding. The pair will hunt their food while building fires and maintaining a living area outdoors.
TV SERIES
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
74K+
Followers
39K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy