Pedestrian Hit & Killed At Speer Boulevard & Broadway – CBS Denver

Help is needed Friday to identify the driver of a white Mustang that fatally struck a pedestrian in Santa Monica and took off.The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021 at 10th Street and Pico Boulevard. Officers called to the scene found the 58-year-old man suffering from massive trauma.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his name.After several months of investigation, the suspect vehicle was identified as a white Ford Mustang, possibly a model year 2015. "The vehicle's path was tracked on security cameras in the area," Santa Monica police said in a statement. "It is believed the suspect vehicle sustained a broken front windshield and damage to the front driver's side."Police say the driver is believed to have lived in or at least frequented the area of the collision. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver can contact Investigator Evan Raleigh at (31) 458-8954 or via email at evan.raleigh@santamonica.gov.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO