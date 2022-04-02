ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 9 best bars in Houston stand out in our top stories of the week

By Eric Sandler
 2 days ago
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. 9 best Houston bars for 2022 stand out with stellar sips and smooth service. Many of this year's Tastemaker Awards Bar of the...

Black Restaurant Week Houston starts Friday

HOUSTON — Black Restaurant Week Houston is gearing up to start on Friday and run through April 10. The week was designed to help revitalize and bring attention to Black-owned restaurants in the city. According to Black Restaurant Week, many of these businesses don't have the funds to advertise...
HOUSTON, TX
Meet the talented team bringing the biggest vibes to hot Houston restaurants, plus the latest food news

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Grant Cooper, Josep Prats, and Marc Cantu join CultureMap food editor to discuss The Big Vibe Group. Formed earlier this year out of Clark Cooper Concepts, Big Vibe operates Rice Village restaurants Coppa and Gratify as well as Flora, a new Mexican restaurant that recently opened in the former Dunlavy space on Allen Parkway.
HOUSTON, TX
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
Click2Houston.com

Turkey Leg Hut founder seen breaking up fight between rowdy customers

HOUSTON, Texas – One of the founders and former owner of the world-famous Turkey Leg Hut is getting mixed opinions after posting a video of a physical altercation between customers at the eatery on Thursday. Founder Lynn Price, who works alongside his wife Nakia, posted the video on Instagram...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Dominique Sachse joins us about her ‘Life Makeover’

Houston – Monday at 3 p.m. on Houston Life, Dominique Sachse joins us on set for her first sit-down interview about life since leaving the anchor desk. Sachse recently stepped down from a three-decade long television news career at KPRC 2. She will join us for a candid conversation about the new chapter in her life and her highly anticipated new book, “Life Makeover.”
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Catch seafood restaurant closes in Richmond

The Catch, a seafood restaurant located at 9115 FM 723, Ste. 500, in Richmond, officially closed at the end of February. According to the business's Facebook page, the restaurant did not have enough business to stay open. The chain does have other locations still open in Willowbrook, Denton and Lubbock. 346-388-6868. www.thecatchhouston.com.
RICHMOND, TX
Houston's billionaire benefactors gift $1.3M to star chef Chris Williams' food charity

One of Houston’s premier charitable foundations has provided a local nonprofit with a game-changing donation that will allow it to feed more Houstonians in need. The Kinder Foundation has contributed $1.315 million to Lucille’s 1913, a 501(c)3 started by Lucille’s Hospitality Group founder Chris Williams that fights food insecurity in Houston. Founded in 2020, the organization has served 400,000 meals to residents in neighborhoods such as Sunnyside, Acres Homes, Fifth Ward, and Third Ward. Williams has received national acclaim for Lucille’s 1913, including a Heads of the Table award from Bon Appetit, an appearance on Top Chef, and a James Beard Award finalist nomination for Outstanding Restaurateur.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 93.1

Thrilling New Amusement Park Plans To Open In 2023 In Austin, Texas

One of the most thrilling things in the world is riding a roller coaster. After that initial trip up the lift hill, it's all left up to gravity as you raise your hands up in the air and let the wind blow through your hair as you go up and down hills, through corkscrews and inversions on your way back to the station house. If you're a roller coaster thrill junkie like myself, you're in for a treat.
AUSTIN, TX
Famed designer of world's 'most-pinned wedding dress' graces Houston with first showroom

Attention, blushing Houston brides-to-be: one of the world’s most popular wedding dress designers has opened an elegant new showroom in a bustling Heights development. Grace Loves Lace, the Australian brand famous as “the world’s most-pinned wedding dress” on Pinterest, has unveiled its 21st showroom — and second Texas locale— in the buzzy M-K-T Heights destination. Grace Loves Lace’s founder and creative director, Megan Ziems, pointed to an influx of Houston brides-to-be traveling to the current Dallas location and expressing their desire for a space closer to home, as the impetus for her decision to open in the Bayou City.
HOUSTON, TX
