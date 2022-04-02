ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

3rd suspect arrested after shooting at Kermit’s Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem

By Daniel Pierce, Emily Mikkelsen, Dolan Reynolds
 2 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third suspect was arrested on Friday and accused of leading law enforcement officials on a pursuit after two people were shot at Kermit’s Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem on March 25, a Winston-Salem Police Department news release said.

Keon Rush, 18, of Winston-Salem was identified as the driver of a blue Hyundai that shots were fired out of in the Kermit’s parking lot.

PREVIOUS: Firefighter, man shot at Kermit’s Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem

On Friday, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department found Rush on Gholson Street driving a Chevrolet Sonic. When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle drove away, and a pursuit began.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were in the area and assisted in the pursuit that ended on Highway 52 South near Interstate 40 when the suspect vehicle crashed.

The FCSO will be pursuing additional charges in connection to the pursuit and crash. No one was injured during the pursuit.

Rush was however charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

A passenger in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit was identified as Reginald Sutton, 28, of Winston-Salem who had an outstanding federal warrant for sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance.

Sutton was also taken into custody.

Furthermore, Kristan Jevon Allen and Elijah Tyshawn Staton were previously charged in connection to the shooting and appeared in court on Friday.

Allen is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of trafficking in fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance.

The bond for Allen was set at $1.5 million.

Staton is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Staton’s bond was set at $500,000.

Walkertown Fire Department Chief Ross Flynt and another man were shot outside of Kermit’s on Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem on March 25.

Flynt was eating outside with some other firefighters when the shooting happened.

Chief Flynt was in the hospital for several days, heading home on Wednesday surrounded by supportive first responders.

