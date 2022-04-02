ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

No. 2 UNC women's lacrosse defeats No. 15 Notre Dame 15-7 in marquee matchup

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 2 North Carolina women’s lacrosse team defeated No. 15 Notre Dame, 15-7, in a Saturday morning bout at Dorrance Stadium. The first quarter saw lots of good shots, but even better saves from both goalkeepers. Over 10 minutes into the game, UNC’s Taylor Moreno and Notre Dame’s Bridget Deehan...

