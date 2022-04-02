Ambulance struck by car while transporting patient to Salt Lake County hospital

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities on Wednesday responded to head-on collision Wednesday morning that required three extrications, according to the Weber County Fire District. The incident happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. in the area of 1300 South and 4700 West in Unincorporated Weber County. In a statement, Weber County...
A child was struck by a car in Morris County Thursday afternoon, developing reports say. The child was struck in front of Mount Olive Middle School on Wolfe Road shortly before 3:15 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports. A medical helicopter was requested but declined due to weather for...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County officials have announced the planned acquisition of 94 acres of open space in Butterfield Canyon. The purchase is planned to support “enhanced open space, multi-recreation use, and a dedicated trailhead in Butterfield, Rose, and Yellow Fork Canyons,” a released statement says.
The collapse of a massive drilling rig that injured one man in downtown Salt Lake City late Tuesday is under investigation, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. The 80- to 100-foot rig toppled over onto the southbound lanes of State Street near 200 South at about 9 p.m., crushing two unoccupied, parked cars.
A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
(KUTV) — Orem police said the man investigators arrested after he admitted to killing his girlfriend over the weekend has a violent history. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office sent 2News a past booking photo from 2020 in a case involving domestic violence. Police said 27-year-old Daniel Padilla-Ang has been arrested five times in the past eight years, with two incidents being for domestic violence.
The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
The longest-serving Democratic officeholder in Salt Lake County government is calling it quits after three decades in public office. Sherrie Swensen, who has bested Republicans with wide-margin wins since she was first elected in 1990, will not seek a ninth term as county clerk. Instead, she said Monday, she wants to pursue things — like traveling — that she hasn’t had an opportunity to do.
A 74-year-old man living in Akron, Ohio, told police he shot a teenager multiple times after he broke into his home last week. The homeowner, who asked to be identified by his nickname of "Lurch," told FOX 8 Cleveland the home invasion happened around 7:30 in the morning March 29. He said he opened fire when the teen came crashing through his front glass door.
Shocking pictures show how a mother “used her seven-year-old son’s asthma pump to smoke drugs” before he was found dead, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017 after he suffered an asthma attack. The temperature outside at the time was near freezing, at 2 or 3C, and Hakeem was only wearing a top and pyjama bottoms, the jury was told. His mother, Laura Heath, 39, is on trial for the manslaughter of her son, which she denies. Pictures shared with The Independent, and...
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting near Exposition Park where a white BMW sedan was shot dozens of times. One person who survived the shooting was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. She had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. This is a developing story. Check back...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Delta flight that departed out of Salt Lake International on Thursday diverted to Denver because the plane’s windshield shattered mid-flight. “I wasn't really sure, everything seemed normal," said Rachel Wright, who was one of the 198 passengers on the plane. Several experienced...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a car and ambulance collided Sunday evening on southbound Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:53 p.m. Sunday on I-335 near S.W. Auburn Road. Officials told 13 NEWS...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Health is now moving to a weekly report every Thursday rather than a daily one. The state's COVID-19 website will also be updated weekly. The Utah Department of Health reported the following Thursday:. Positives:. We will report 927,922 positive...
A child was struck by an ambulance in Montgomery County on Friday, March 18, according to initial and developing reports. The crash happened in the 4000 block of West Skippack Pike in Skippack Township sometime around 3:40 p.m., initial reports say. The child was believed to be riding their bike...
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — AT LARGE: UTAH’S FUGITIVES. Noel Munoz Lopez is a wanted parole fugitive who’s been on the run since October 4, 2021. West Valley City Police and the Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit say he gunned down an elderly man who was out for a walk in West Valley City last October. It’s a crime that stunned the neighborhood. A defenseless man, his daughter says, who was just trying to maintain his weight in his golden years. Lopez is the focus of an intense manhunt, and the Metro Gang Unit needs the public’s help to find him.
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 21-year-old man has died after an accidental fall while skiing at the Park City Mountain Resort. Officials with the Summit County Sheriff's Office said the man was on the mountain on April 1, where the man had an accidental fall. Officials with Park...
(KUTV) — Members of the Utah County Sheriff's Office along with members of the community are mourning the loss of K9 "Axe." According to deputies, Axe, a Dutch Shepherd was eight years old and passed away undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL. Axe had been going through multiple...
A hospital trust has been fined £100,000 after a 91-year-old patient suffered burns on a radiator pipe. Iris Longmate was found face down in a room at Lincoln County Hospital and was left pressed up against the hot pipe by staff when she was rolled over. Boston Magistrates' Court...
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed and two others injured, including a 13-year-old girl, in a rollover crash in Davis County. A release from the Department of Public Safety states the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Monday on I-15 southbound near 500 South in West Bountiful.
Comments / 0