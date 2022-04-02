New Jersey is home to some of the top movies of all time

Is there a Hollywood career more unlikely and unusual than Eddie Murphy’s? Murphy burst onto the entertainment landscape on Saturday Night Live in 1980, blazed a trail on the standup comedy scene, and then segued into movies. His comedy was no-holds-barred, controversial, often in the mode of his hero and friend, Richard Pryor, and his early movies reflected that: 48 Hrs., Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, and Eddie Murphy: Raw. Murphy then went more mainstream: Coming to America, Beverly Hills Cop II, Another 48 Hours, Boomerang, The Distinguished Gentleman, etc., with the ambitious if imperfect Harlem Nights and A Vampire in Brooklyn the main exceptions during that period.
