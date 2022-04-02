ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Three more businesses that have opened in Gilbert

By Tom Blodgett
Community Impact Phoenix
Community Impact Phoenix
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are three businesses that opened recently in Gilbert. Home improvement services company DaBella opened an office at 459 N. Gilbert Road, Bldg. A,...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Community Impact Phoenix
Community Impact Phoenix

1K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

75K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Community Impact Phoenix

Here are seven businesses that have recently opened across Tempe

Hello Vietnam Pho & Roll opened its fourth location in the Valley on Feb. 13 at 555 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe. It offers authentic Vietnamese dishes. 480-590-4048. https://mhme.nu/qr/6b46128c-a2cc-431d-a945-2d943c70385f. I.M Nail Bar opened Dec. 15 at 1006 E. Warner Road, Ste. 116, Tempe. It specializes in all nail care and trendy...
Community Impact Phoenix

Whataburger anticipating May opening in Gilbert

A Whataburger is anticipated to open at the southwest corner of Market and Boston streets in May. The American regional fast food restaurant chain has 31 locations in Arizona. www.whataburger.com. Raised in Arizona, Tom Blodgett has spent more than 30 years in journalism in Arizona and joined Community Impact Newspaper...
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilbert, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Gilbert, AZ
Business
Community Impact Phoenix

Taqueria Factory restaurant under construction in Chandler

Mexican restaurant Taqueria Factory is under construction at the southeast corner of Ray Road and Arizona Avenue in Chandler. Tortillas will be made in real time in front of the customer, per the restaurant's Facebook page, once the restaurant opens. The opening date is unknown. www.taqueriafactory.com. REPORTER, Chandler/PHX METRO. Katelyn...
Community Impact Phoenix

Tempe to hold community food and supply drive April 2

Tempe Neighborhoods Together will host a nonperishable food, feminine hygiene supplies and pet food drive-thru event April 2, according to a news release from the city. The event supports Tempe Community Action Agency, the Aris Foundation, Lost Our Home and Women4Women. “People should not have to worry about food. The...
TEMPE, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Another Jersey Mike's coming to Gilbert

Another location of Jersey Mike’s will open at 3076 E. Chandler Heights Road, Ste. 103, Gilbert, in late March or April, but no opening date has been announced. The chain serves Northeast American-style submarine sandwiches on fresh bread. www.jerseymikes.com. Raised in Arizona, Tom Blodgett has spent more than 30...
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewing#Great Clips
Community Impact Phoenix

Alta Climbing & Fitness opens in Gilbert; city of Chandler to host free in-person HOA Academy spring classes and more Phoenix-area news

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Phoenix area. The gym has more than 30,000 square feet with offerings that include rock-climbing walls, yoga classes, indoor cycling studio, free weights, cardio machines and group events. Boyd Equipment, an industrial cleaning supply store, opened...
GILBERT, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Rocky's Got Pizza replaces Zella's in Gilbert

Rocky’s Got Pizza opened Feb. 4 at 4984 S. Power Road, Gilbert. It replaces a former Zella's Pizza location there. It serves pizza, wings, salads, hero sandwiches, appetizers and has beer and wine. 480-812-8000. https://rockysgotpizza.com. Raised in Arizona, Tom Blodgett has spent more than 30 years in journalism in...
McDonough County Voice

Beer Cave open for business in Plymouth

For people who are gamblers at heart, there’s a new spot open to indulge their whim. Directly connected with Rhodes’ Mini-Mart in Plymouth, the new feature brings five new gaming machines into operation. The same general area also provides a ready supply of beer for patrons, but all...
PLYMOUTH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsWest 9

The impact inflation is having on small businesses

TEXAS, USA — Gas, groceries all going up due to inflation. As for businesses, they're also taking the hit and it's mainly those smaller local businesses having to work twice as hard right now. "It’s really affecting the small employer, the mom and pop operations. In restaurants the cost...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Phoenix

Chino-Mex open for business in Chandler

Chino-Mex, a fusion restaurant that offers both Chinese- and Mexican-inspired dishes, opened March 16 at 6140 W. Chandler Blvd., Ste. 2, Chandler. Food options include birria ramen, plantains and milkshakes. This is the restaurant's second location with the first one being in Phoenix. 480-690-1010. www.chino-mex.com. REPORTER, Chandler/PHX METRO. Katelyn joined...
PHOENIX, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

SanTan Village bucking national mall trends

Gilbert’s outdoor shopping mall, SanTan Village, is surviving, even thriving, mall officials said, during what experts have termed the “Retail Apocalypse” of the past decade. That apocalypse refers to the closure of numerous brick-and-mortar stores in the past decade with the rise of Amazon and other online...
PHOENIX, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Lindsay Road interchange project slowly progressing

The final stage of the Lindsay Interchange project on the Loop 202-Santan Freeway is slowly progressing as the Arizona Department of Transportation heads toward an August completion of the project. Construction is complete except for installation of concrete form liners for walls, which were delayed by a Texas storm. Form...
GILBERT, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

ADOT opens new SR 24 stretch near Bell Bank Park

The Arizona Department of Transportation opened a new short stretch of SR 24 in Mesa on April 1, months ahead of schedule, according to department officials. The accelerated opening allows additional access to the new Bell Bank Park and some residential areas. The 1-mile section of SR 24 is an...
Community Impact Phoenix

Community Impact Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 2 Phoenix-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/phoenix/

Comments / 0

Community Policy