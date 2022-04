Tax time can be stressful no matter what your personal situation is — should you do them yourself or hire a professional? If you do them yourself, how do you make sure you’re not overpaying or receiving less of a refund than you deserve? If you hire someone, how do you know who to trust? As an outsider, the world of taxes can feel intimidatingly labyrinthine, with plenty of unknown hidden doorways and secret passages to saving money or getting more back.

INCOME TAX ・ 12 DAYS AGO