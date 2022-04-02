Morning Skate Report: Jets vs Kings

After four years in Russia as head coach of the KHL's Avangard Omsk, Bob Hartley has announced he's not returning next season. "When I signed my second contract with Avangard, I had already decided that this would be my last contract, my last two years," Hartley told reporters during a virtual news conference Monday. "Hockey gave me everything in life, but I have a family. I would really like to live in Omsk. I worked 18 years in a factory, grew up in a small town where, like Omsk, it's snowy and cold. But it was time to spend time with my family, I have two granddaughters. I never celebrated Christmas with them, their birthdays."

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO