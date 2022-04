Here we go, the season is at last about to start. By the time this mailbag is returning answers to you all, the Yankees will have a game in the books against the Boston Red Sox, and the road to another attempt at championship No. 28 will have begun. It’s an odd feeling to the start of the year, as the Yankees are simultaneously expected to be in the mix for the World Series while also being seeded as the second or third best team in their own division at the onset. As we talked about it last week there’s plenty of reason for optimism, but this has all the makings of a make-or-break year.

