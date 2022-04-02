ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julius Randle ‘likely’ done for the season because of nagging quad injury, says Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau

By Daily News Sports Desk, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Julius Randle’s season appears to be over with five games to play.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau revealed before Saturday’s matinee against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden that Randle “most likely be out the rest of the way.”

“He’s had this nagging thing going on for awhile,” Thibodeau said of a quad injury to his struggling star.

The Knicks (34-43), who were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday, had ruled Randle out of the Cavs game on Friday.

After Saturday, the Knicks hit the road to face Orlando on Sunday, host the Nets on Wednesday, visit Washington on Friday and then close out the season on Sunday, April 10 against the Raptors.

Randle is the face of a disappointing Knicks season. A year after an All-Star campaign in which he led the Knicks to a surprise fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference, Randle and company have crashed back to earth.

His poor play and erratic behavior have led to rumors that he wants out of New York.

He denied that talk after Wednesday’s loss to the Hornets.

“That’s not true, bro,” Randle responded. “That’s just not true. Simple as that, it’s not true at all.”

Randle, 27, who signed a four-year max extension after last season’s success, has said he remains committed to the Knicks.

“I love the city. My family loves it here. I’m a Knick. That’s what I love. I love being a Knick.”

