Man charged after woman found dead in Covington yard

Police have identified a woman found dead in a Covington yard on Saturday and a man has been charged in connection with her death.

Police and firefighters were called to a house in the 600 block of W. 7th Street around 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

When first responders arrived, they found 59-year-old Judy Bell bleeding from her head. Covington Fire personnel determined the woman had died from her injuries, Covington police said.

During the initial investigation, officers talked to witnesses who said they saw a man drag the woman from the apartment building and then left.

According to a news release, officers identified the man as 42-year-old Lee Scalf. He was taken to the Covington police headquarters. After police interviewed him, he was charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. He is currently in the Kenton County Detention Center.

He is not charged with murdering Bell. Police have not released any further information on what may have happened to her.