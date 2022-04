ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after a road rage incident on northbound Highway 61 at Route W killed a woman. Joseph Faupel, 63, of Troy attempted to pass Daniel Glennon Loeffler, 35, of St. Peters, in a turn lane on Highway 61 at Route W. Loeffler sped up so Faupel could not pass his vehicle, causing Faupel to veer hard to the left and strike Loeffler's car, the prosecuting office said. The impact pushed Loeffler's car to the left, striking another car that was also traveling northbound in the next lane.

SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO