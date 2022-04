Dating nowadays is rough! But after being hurt from the loss of a breakup, or the lingering effects from a tumultuous relationship can leave you traumatized and never wanting to give your heart to another again! People do crazy things while in love, but even crazier when broken-hearted and the pain can blind your judgment. At this fragile time, I recommend not making any rash decisions and refrain from doing anything impulsive. I see some taking advice to just get back out there as a distraction, or others may hold on to the pain and anger for far too long, thinking that they may be undeserving of love.

5 DAYS AGO