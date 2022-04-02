ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From a whirlwind, clarity

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were plugged in to the startup news cycle recently, you’ve been busy. Y Combinator dropped hundreds of new startups onto the market, Instacart’s repricing continued to reverberate, and it feels like we’re discovering that some parts of the startup market are already in a period of...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

EquityZen’s Phil Haslett on how startup valuations can regain their moxie

Later-stage startups aren’t being afforded similar enthusiasm, with investor notes and data indicating that from Series B onward — and perhaps earlier in some cases — valuations are tightening as investors look to falling public markets as an indication that exit prices will be smaller than previously anticipated. A closed IPO market and antitrust vibes from U.S. and European governments potentially limiting big-ticket M&A aren’t helping.
MARKETS
Fast Company

Learning the right lessons from startup culture

Businesses looking to build a culture of innovation often encourage their employees to act like entrepreneurs. What they usually mean is that they want a conveyor belt of innovative, high-impact ideas ready for market—a sort of internal incubator program. It’s based on a vision of entrepreneurs as people who love taking big bets, who swing for the bleachers and either connect or happily take away the learnings to apply to their next at-bat. They imagine risk-embracing folks who are all about failing fast, failing forward, and failing better.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How interview questions are changing in 2022

Over the past two years, companies and employees have had to adapt to new ways of working, ranging from shifting how they serve customers, to where employees work. But now, things are changing again. Many companies are planning to welcome employees back to the office, at least part of the time.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
freightwaves.com

Optimal Dynamics brings clarity to freight planning

Uncertainty has always been ubiquitous in logistics. With so many moving parts, load decisions quickly become complex. One choice affects another. If it doesn’t affect something today, it could tomorrow. Or maybe next week. Shippers and carriers can be up against a wall to make decisions, and the choices...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instacart
protocol.com

Tech hiring isn't hard if you know what to offer

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Have you ever heard of a “triple peak day”? As Derek Thompson summarizes it, desk workers traditionally have two productivity peaks: one before lunch and one after. Now, post-pandemic, people are seeing a third peak in the hours before bedtime, according to new research from Microsoft. It’s hard to deduce what’s behind the shift, though. What do you think? Today: the state of software engineers, how VR might be able to fix sexual harassment and how money worries affect people at work.
JOBS
TechCrunch

Minut tells your Airbnb guests to keep it down, already, sheesh

“I was talking with one of the first employees at Airbnb, when they were at Y Combinator. Even in the very early days, they had an issue: When people are renting out their apartments they have a monitoring need. There was no other option but to put up cameras, and that was turning into a big problem for Airbnb,” Nils Mattisson, co-founder and CEO of Minut, explains where the idea came from. “Years later, that idea came back to me. Having been at Apple and having worked with a lot of technologies that were ahead of the times, in terms of combining machine learning and privacy. I first saw how these two came together and how we would be able to solve this problem and balance monitoring and privacy in a good way. So that was the original seed and where we’ve come back to now, almost 10 years later.”
APPLE
TechCrunch

Is it time to start worrying about startup layoffs?

News that Fast, a one-click checkout software provider targeting the e-commerce market, is offering sharp staff cuts to investors in hopes of securing new capital is notable, but a single data point. A public database tracking startup layoffs, however, indicates that the company is not alone in looking to reduce its headcount.
ECONOMY
Cyclingnews

POC Elicit Clarity sunglasses review

Minimalist, super-light and one of the most comfortable pair of cycling sunglasses we've tested. - Semi-tailorable fit with adjustable/replaceable nose piece. POC has been on the offensive in recent years, with a gamut of new offerings that have changed the way we think about safety on the bike. I've personally waxed lyrical about the Swedish brand's push to normalise solar technology but it's also winning when it comes to weight reduction - the POC Ventral Lite is a case in point.
APPAREL
TechCrunch

2 reasons why demo days are dead

But demo day isn’t a good use of founders’ or investors’ time. Many VCs who sign deals with the top startups from YC actually do so before demo day. The commotion around the event means that investors are so eager to seal an early-bird deal, they jump ahead of the queue and undermine the need for the event in the first place.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

Unfairness Helped Me Build a $1M Side Business

This article is part of the Living For The Weekdays newsletter, a pragmatic guide to becoming a part-time entrepreneur, finding meaning in work, and achieving financial independence. In order for your side business to be sustainable from a time and resource perspective, eliminating friction is key. We all have an unfair advantage and hopefully by the end of this post, you can identify yours. Step 1: Identify your unfair advantage to rank your top side business ideas. Step 3: Execute your top business ideas to find the most value with the least effort.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
TechCrunch

DeFi for the Masses

It’s still the early days of decentralized finance. What will the future bring and how can we build products fit for the masses? Join us for a conversation with founders working on bringing DeFi to the real world, a check-in on where we’re going and how to get there.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

8 open source companies from YC Demo Day Winter ’22

What it says it does: Tuva cleans messy healthcare data to help the healthcare industry build scalable data products. Promises include: Tuva wants to become the open standard for healthcare data transformation and build the data network for multisite benchmarking and research. How it says it differs from rivals: Tuva...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TechCrunch

How Turing is building a developer-centric Talent Cloud to speed up hiring

Today, every company is a software company. For example, Caterpillar and John Deere turn tractors and construction equipment into computers with real-time sensor data and build self-driving machines connected to satellites and maps. This trend is also global — India now powers more than 25 billion real-time payment transactions every year.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Can We Really Trust AI?

AI is a phrase thrown about a lot nowadays, maybe a little too much. But do you even know what it means, or even that AI defying humans isn’t what we should be worrying about? What does AI even stand for? According to [Cambridge dictionary] AI ***“is the study of how to make computers that have some of the qualities of the human mind” – basically giving the computer the ability to think, creepy, I know. And that’s just one common common use of AI that people don't even realise has been integrated into their everyday life.
COMPUTERS
protocol.com

Loom’s on a mission to fix your company culture one video at a time

To be or not to be a platform? Loom, the asynchronous video tool, is facing the same identity crisis that so many apps before it have faced. Right now Loom thrives as a supplement to other communication platforms, for those moments when you need to record a quick video to send to another co-worker. But as remote work lingers, more and more people are Looming and it looks like a productivity hack that’s here to stay. Loom is the go-to tool for VCs making deals, and just look at all the other players who have entered the async video space.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

The metaverse is here — and setting the stage to transform CX

And now with the advent of the metaverse, we have a new realm for customer experience (CX). While the term originated in a 1992 sci-fi novel called Snow Crash, think of the “real” version as a visually rich model of the internet. It’s a parallel world. When you “go” there, you’re an avatar, and so are those with whom you interact.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

Think You're Too Old to Start a Business? Once Again, Science Says Think Again

Because a 50-year-old is almost 3 times more likely to found a successful startup than a 25-year-old. Mark Zuckerberg -- clearly no stranger to startup success -- said "young people are just smarter." Maybe that's true. But that doesn't mean younger entrepreneurs are likely to be more successful than, um,...
SCIENCE
Gadget Flow

Razer Seiren BT Bluetooth microphone maintains vocal clarity for streaming and vlogging

Capture your voice clearly in all directions with the Razer Seiren BT Bluetooth microphone. Instead of constantly talking into the Bluetooth microphone, this gadget provides freedom and flexibility when you’re on the move. In fact, it only weighs 16.4 grams for a lightweight feel while not getting in the way of daily duties or filming. Designed for vloggers, gamers, and streamers, the Razer Seiren BT clips onto clothing and accessories for hands-free use. Whether you face strong winds or a noisy environment, it filters out background factors to emphasize your phone. And, thanks to the AI Mic feature, you can toggle between high or low noise suppression. Finally, this Bluetooth microphone provides convenient control for the battery life and microphone gain. And you can even adjust noise suppression and audio monitoring to suit your needs and setting.
ELECTRONICS

