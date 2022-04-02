WHISKEY RIFF MADNESS 2022: Country Albums 2010 – Present Championship Round Is LIVE

It all comes down to this.

In this year’s round of Whiskey Riff Madness , we started out by putting 64 of the best albums from 2010 to today, from all across the spectrum of country music, up against each other. And then we let you the readers vote to see which one would come out on top.

And now, the final matchup is set.

Oh, and we had more votes in this last round than in the previous two rounds COMBINED.

In the Final Four, we had Eric Church’s 2011 album Chief going up against Firewater from Whiskey Myers. Chief had been picking off opponents pretty handily, and looked to be a strong favorite to win it all going into the Final Four.

But Whiskey Myers fans have absolutely DOMINATED the voting these last couple rounds. Mix that in with a little controversy coming from the Eric Church fans after he rubbed people the wrong way for canceling a show to go to the NCAA Final Four, and Chief never really stood much of a chance in this round.

It started out fairly close, but it didn’t take long for Whiskey Myers to pull away and come out on top, with Firewater crushing Chief with 82% of the vote.

Then we had Purgatory from Tyler Childers going up against Zach Bryan’s DeAnn. We heard from a lot of you that you were struggling with choosing a winner of this matchup, and it showed in the voting. The lead flip flopped a little bit the first couple of days, before Purgatory saw a surge in votes to knock Zach Bryan and DeAnn out of the championship round.

So there you have the final matchup of Whiskey Riff Madness 2022:

Whiskey Myers’ Firewater vs. Tyler Childers’ Purgatory.

We hate to do it to you, and a lot of you said you wouldn’t be able to choose a winner if this was the final matchup, but it all comes down to this.

So dig down deep, have a drink and throw both albums on for awhile, and decide which one you want to see crowned the champion of Whiskey Riff Madness 2022.

Voting is open until 11:59 PM on Monday, April 4th, and as always, you can vote as many times as you like.

All I have to say is, I’m glad I don’t have to pick a winner between these two.