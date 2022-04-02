ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHISKEY RIFF MADNESS 2022: Country Albums 2010 – Present Championship Round Is LIVE

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago

It all comes down to this.

In this year’s round of Whiskey Riff Madness , we started out by putting 64 of the best albums from 2010 to today, from all across the spectrum of country music, up against each other. And then we let you the readers vote to see which one would come out on top.

And now, the final matchup is set.

Oh, and we had more votes in this last round than in the previous two rounds COMBINED.

In the Final Four, we had Eric Church’s 2011 album Chief going up against Firewater from Whiskey Myers. Chief had been picking off opponents pretty handily, and looked to be a strong favorite to win it all going into the Final Four.

But Whiskey Myers fans have absolutely DOMINATED the voting these last couple rounds. Mix that in with a little controversy coming from the Eric Church fans after he rubbed people the wrong way for canceling a show to go to the NCAA Final Four, and Chief never really stood much of a chance in this round.

It started out fairly close, but it didn’t take long for Whiskey Myers to pull away and come out on top, with Firewater crushing Chief with 82% of the vote.

Then we had Purgatory from Tyler Childers going up against Zach Bryan’s DeAnn. We heard from a lot of you that you were struggling with choosing a winner of this matchup, and it showed in the voting. The lead flip flopped a little bit the first couple of days, before Purgatory saw a surge in votes to knock Zach Bryan and DeAnn out of the championship round.

So there you have the final matchup of Whiskey Riff Madness 2022:

Whiskey Myers’ Firewater vs. Tyler Childers’ Purgatory.

We hate to do it to you, and a lot of you said you wouldn’t be able to choose a winner if this was the final matchup, but it all comes down to this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDDaR_0exa7BYL00

So dig down deep, have a drink and throw both albums on for awhile, and decide which one you want to see crowned the champion of Whiskey Riff Madness 2022.

Voting is open until 11:59 PM on Monday, April 4th, and as always, you can vote as many times as you like.

All I have to say is, I’m glad I don’t have to pick a winner between these two.

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Against The Wind” By The Highwaymen

Today for the Whiskey Riff Song of the Week, we have a cover from the Highwaymen of Bob Seger’s classic “Against the Wind.”. Of course, the Highwaymen is the country supergroup consisting of country music’s most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. They covered the song in 1985 for their first studio album, Highwayman.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Eric Church
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (3/25/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Zach Bryan, William Clark Green, Whiskey Myers, Reba McEntire, Riley Green, Drew Parker, Walker Montgomery, Casey Donahew, Wilder Blue, Ian Noe, Josh Meloy, Hank Williams Jr., Rob Baird, Joshua Hedley, Jacob Stelly with Slade Coulter, Corb Lund, Jeremy Pinnell, Logan Halstead and more.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Whiskey Myers#The Ncaa Final Four
People

They're Back! The Judds to Reunite with a Performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

A Judd reunion is coming to the CMT Awards. Wynonna and Naomi Judd are set to perform at the ceremony in their first televised appearance in 20 years. The duo will reprise their 1990 hit song "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame, a nod to their upcoming induction in May. Kacey Musgraves is scheduled to introduce the pair.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Walker Hayes To Open Four-Story Applebee’s Bar & Grill In Former Ernest Tubb Record Shop

Can’t say we didn’t all see this one coming…. If you’ve been to Nashville lately you know that lower Broadway has turned into a cesspool of tourist bars owned by country artists. Alan Jackson has one that’s great, but other than that most of them are pretty much all the same cookie-cutter bars owned by big hospitality corporations that throw in a country song or two every couple of hours between “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and Journey covers.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton Adds Two More Grammy Awards To His Trophy Case For Best Country Solo Performance And Best Album

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Chris Stapleton just picked up some more hardware. Since 2015, Chris has won 10 ACM awards, 15 CMA Awards, and 5 Grammy Awards. Well now make that 7 Grammys, because Chris just picked up two more trophies, one for Best Country Solo Performance for his 2021 hit “You Should Probably Leave” and another for Best Country Song for “Cold.”
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Turnpike Troubadours And Clint Black To Headline KOKEFest, Along With Performances By Aaron Watson, Randall King And More

Talk about a killer festival lineup. KOKEFest, the annual festival presented by Texas country station KOKE-FM out of Austin, Texas, released the lineup for their 2022 festival. And the Turnpike Troubadours will continue their comeback tour as headliners on Saturday, with Clint Black headlining the Friday show. Other performers taking...
AUSTIN, TX
Whiskey Riff

Travis Tritt Calls Out Eric Church’s Final Four Cancelation: “I’ve Missed Weddings, Funerals, Family Reunions, & A Bunch Of Other Events”

Travis Tritt has joined the group of country stars to weigh in on the Eric Church controversy. At this point pretty much everybody with a social media account has voiced their opinion on Eric Church canceling his show in San Antonio to see his beloved UNC Tar Heels take on Duke in the Final Four this weekend. A once in a lifetime game no doubt, the two rivals have never met in an NCAA tournament, let alone in a Final […] The post Travis Tritt Calls Out Eric Church’s Final Four Cancelation: “I’ve Missed Weddings, Funerals, Family Reunions, & A Bunch Of Other Events” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

