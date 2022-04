CJ Cochran quite simply stole a point for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, who can thank their goalkeeper for turning in a 0-0 result late Saturday at the Oakland Roots. The Rowdies are still unbeaten, albeit with only two wins in five contests, the last two being draws. Whereas last weekend Tampa Bay vastly outplayed Hartford at home only to finish 1-1, this one was dominated by Oakland for the first hour. The Rowdies did not get a shot on goal until the 82nd minute.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO