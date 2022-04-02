ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Ambulance struck by car while transporting patient to Salt Lake County hospital

By Jared Turner, KUTV
kjzz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — An ambulance was involved in a collision while transporting a patient in Salt Lake County. The crash happened in the intersection at 5400 South and Redwood...

kjzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Drill rig collapses, crushing 2 cars on State Street in Salt Lake City

A crane collapsed and crushed two cars parked on South State Street in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night, blocking southbound lanes. One person was injured in the incident. Police originally said the crane operator was in serious condition after falling about 20 feet, but on Wednesday the construction company said the drill rig operator was the person injured, and his injuries did not appear life-threatening.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Voice

Child Struck By Car In Morris County

A child was struck by a car in Morris County Thursday afternoon, developing reports say.The child was struck in front of Mount Olive Middle School on Wolfe Road shortly before 3:15 p.m., according to an announcement on the school district's social media page.There was a motor vehicle accident invol…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
BBC

Lincoln County Hospital: Trust fined after patient's pipe burns

A hospital trust has been fined £100,000 after a 91-year-old patient suffered burns on a radiator pipe. Iris Longmate was found face down in a room at Lincoln County Hospital and was left pressed up against the hot pipe by staff when she was rolled over. Boston Magistrates' Court...
HEALTH
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
City
Taylorsville, UT
Taylorsville, UT
Government
State
Utah State
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
CBS LA

Man hospitalized after being shot while sitting in car in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in Boyle Heights Saturday, wounding one. The shooting was reported at 2:50 p.m. on Eighth Street and Evergreen Avenue, when a man sitting in a stopped vehicle was approached by a gunman who opened fire through his window. Authorities disclosed that the suspect fled from the scene in a car. The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was said to be in stable condition. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#The Ambulance
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Inside house where ‘neglected’ 7-year-old died and mother ‘used his inhaler to smoke drugs’

Shocking pictures show how a mother “used her seven-year-old son’s asthma pump to smoke drugs” before he was found dead, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017 after he suffered an asthma attack. The temperature outside at the time was near freezing, at 2 or 3C, and Hakeem was only wearing a top and pyjama bottoms, the jury was told. His mother, Laura Heath, 39, is on trial for the manslaughter of her son, which she denies. Pictures shared with The Independent, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KUTV

GALLERY: Drill rig collapses onto cars in downtown Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A drill rig operator was injured after a drill rig collapsed onto cars at 200 South State Street just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. No other injuries have been reported. Jacobsen Construction Company said on Wednesday that the operator is recovering in good condition. Spokesperson...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian struck, transported to hospital after hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run took place in Miami. One pedestrian was struck, and a suspect vehicle with no clear description fled from the area. The crash happened in the 1100 block of North Miami Avenue Saturday morning. The pedestrian suffered minor...
MIAMI, FL
FOX 13 News

US agency acknowledges damage to dinosaur tracks in Moab

The Bureau of Land Management failed to take the necessary precautions to protect dinosaur tracks at one of the nation’s most important sites near Moab, resulting in irreparable damage — albeit minor — to several of the footprints, according to a report released last week.
MOAB, UT
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
wdhn.com

Train hits car in Dale County, driver hospitalized

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One person has been involved in a Dale County crash where a car drove in front of a train. Police say the crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday after a vehicle drove onto the train tracks in Midland City, on the corner of 5th Street.
DALE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy