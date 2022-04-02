ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Hills, FL

Habitat for Humanity volunteers lend a hand for Women Build initiative in Pine Hills

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volunteers in Central Florida are pulling out their construction gear in honor of Women’s History Month.

Hilton Grand Vacations partnered with Habitat for Humanity for a project in Pine Hills on Thursday.

Crews helped work on a home in a neighborhood.

It’s part of Women Build, a national initiative to build homes for women and their families.

“Our homeowner here, Marie Foreman, she’s a 72-year-old woman, and she has never had the opportunity to buy a house, but here she’s going to be able to buy an affordable home,” said Mary Fish with Habitat for Humanity.

Some volunteers installed siding and doors, painted the home and worked on landscaping.

Habitat for Humanity said its international affiliates have worked in nearly 1,400 communities throughout the United States and in more than 70 countries.

