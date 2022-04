Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has requested the judge who presided over her unsuccessful defamation trial against The New York Times to disqualify himself from the case, arguing that he “contaminated” jurors who delivered the verdict.Attorneys for Ms Palin – who accused the newspaper of defaming her in a 2017 editorial – pointed to the rare announcement from US District Judge Jed Rakoff to dismiss the case while jurors were still deliberating, according to federal court filings in New York City on 22 March.They argued his announcement “contaminated” the verdict on 15 February against Ms Palin, after several jurors...

