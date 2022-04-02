ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, MN

Police investigating after body recovered in Apple Valley pond

By BringMeTheNews
 2 days ago
BringMeTheNews

Officials in Apple Valley are investigating after a dead body was found in a pond adjacent to Galaxie Park.

According to a news release, the Apple Valley Police Department and Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a male dead body in the area at around noon Friday.

A passerby first reported the body.

No foul play is suspected in the incident and it does not represent a threat to the public, according to the release.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released.

