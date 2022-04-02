Jury selection for sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz set to begin Monday

A notorious New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped on March 28, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.Taddeo, 64, had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.He failed to return from an authorized medical appointment and "was placed on escape status" on Monday, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.Taddeo...

