Parkland, FL

Jury selection for sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz set to begin Monday

By Evelyn Romo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJury selection for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will begin Monday after four years of legal maneuvering and pandemic delays. Cruz’s attorneys will attempt...

