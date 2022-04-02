ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross Chastain on race win, watermelons and more from team Trackhouse

By Dane Neal
AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 27: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 ONX Homes/iFly Chevrolet, smashes a watermelon after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Ross shares the excitement and satisfaction for the recent race win at COTA. Listen as Ross talks about the team effort at Trackhouse Racing and how Jason Marks and Pitbull have put the pieces in place to help himself and teammate Daniel Suarez have so much success this season. Ross fills us in on the inspiration for the signature celebration with the watermelons and his deep family connections to the farms, farmers and the agriculture industry. Ross shares the thought process on this season so far and career satisfaction as he sets his sights on the next track and the next race win for team Trackhouse. For more information on drivers, teams, stats, merch and more go to https://www.trackhouse.com/ And follow Ross on social media @RossChastain

