ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Farmers market ‘pops up’ in Malibu Village

By The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 2 days ago

On Saturday afternoon, the Malibu Village parking lot was filled with something other than supercars, a pop-up farmers market. The event provided a variety of local farmers, vendors, raffles and hand crafted goods. Hosted by the Prosperity Market, the vendors are LA-based, including urban gardeners, chefs, teenage vegan bakers, natural wellness product creators, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ireUU_0exa5Par00
Vendors at Saturday’s popup farmers market. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7L7Y_0exa5Par00
Vendors at Saturday’s popup farmers market. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZkSb_0exa5Par00
Vendors at Saturday’s popup farmers market. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODOQC_0exa5Par00
Vendors at Saturday’s popup farmers market. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQhZC_0exa5Par00
Vendors at Saturday’s popup farmers market. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q77Zi_0exa5Par00
Vendors at Saturday’s popup farmers market. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

Tents and tables were displayed along the parking lot with businesses such as Imani Gardens, Miletree Candles, Toss it up, My Daddy’s Recipe and Maddy Bear Bakes.

“We’ve been in business for a year. This company for me is just a way to spread more affordable cookies,” CEO of Maddy Bear Bakes, Maddy Williams said. “A lot of people can’t eat dairy or eggs, so it’s nice to spread something that’s affordable and everyone’s able to eat. We’re trying to spread out and address more allergies but right now, we’re vegan and gluten free.”

Maddy’s mom, Abi Smith said she wanted to make affordable and accessible cookies with high quality ingredients.

“Maddy was diagnosed with a dairy allergy and as a single parent we found that that was a very costly area of the food industry and we decided that we could make it,” Smith said. “Affordable and accessible cookies with high quality ingredients.”

The post Farmers market ‘pops up’ in Malibu Village appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times

215

Followers

213

Posts

17K+

Views

Related
KELOLAND TV

Pop-up market happening Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Multi-Cultural Center in Sioux Falls will host a pop-up market on Wednesday. The organization says fresh and free eggs will be provided with each purchase, courtesy of Fruit of the Coop. They are also partnering with Smithfield Foods. The goal is to provide...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
Malibu, CA
Malibu, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Tree Hugger

Woman Designs and Builds Her Own Incredible Tiny House for $12K

People in the tiny house community often speak of their process of transitioning into tiny living as a "journey." It may sound like an exaggeration, but psychologically, the shift into this alternative lifestyle and way of thinking can truly transform many people. So much so that from their point of view, it really does feel like a rite of passage. Some say that the "do more with less" ethos of the tiny house movement makes them more aware of their true needs and wants, while others remark on the importance of being free from the debts that pin down so many in mainstream society to unsatisfactory jobs and the endless cycle of "keeping up with the Joneses."
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

California Ranch With Mountain and Ocean Views Listed for $8 Million

This historic northern Santa Barbara County ranch built in 1910 with mountain and ocean views spreads out over 377 acres. The La Hoya Creek Ranch consists of three homes, a hay barn, a milk house and three storage sheds, totaling 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms within the property, according to the listing.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Dairy#Food Industry
Midland Daily News

Malibu Mansion With a Star Pedigree Pops on the Market for $99.5M

Some homes simply glow with celebrity wattage. That's the case with this beachfront estate in Malibu, CA. “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and her husband, retired hedge fund exec Adam Weiss, are selling this hilltop paradise for a head-snapping $99,500,000. The couple had purchased the Pacific Coast Highway property from...
MALIBU, CA
mansionglobal.com

A Strong Start to Spring for Manhattan’s Luxury Real Estate Market

Though not as prosperous as 2021’s remarkable property market conditions,Manhattan’s luxury real estate has been steadily strong. There were 31 contracts signed on homes asking $4 million or more in Manhattan in the week ending Sunday, two fewer than the prior week, according to Monday’s report from Olshan Realty.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Allergy
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
215
Followers
213
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy