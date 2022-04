Daniel Cormier said Islam Makhachev wants him to bring in Jordan Burroughs for a grappling match. Makhachev is confident with his wrestling and Burroughs wants him to prove it. Daniel Cormier is a celebrated name in American wrestling and if there’s someone who is well aware of what present-day wrestlers are capable of, it would be most likely be him. His AKA teammate and UFC rising star, Islam Makhachev, on the other hand, is known for his sublime ground game in MMA and is open to testing his skills against multi-time world champion Jordan Burroughs. Islam is also close to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team viewed him as an ideal candidate to be a successor to Khabib.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO