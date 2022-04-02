ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Get a FREE custom 32-pack of crayons at Crayola Experience Chandler

By Amelia Fabiano
KGUN 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHANDLER, AZ — Crayola Experience says it is giving away one million free crayons in honor of National Crayon Day. From March 31 through May...

www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain is Coming to Town

Fast food pasta is coming your way.Homescreenify/Unsplash. When it comes to fast food, Italian likely isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind. It certainly doesn’t have a strong presence currently in metro Phoenix, as the fast-food culinary landscape is dominated by burgers and tacos throughout the Valley. That, however, is set to change, as a national fast-food Italian brand has its sights on Phoenix, with plans to not only open one location by this fall but an additional seven within the next two years.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Asian Restaurant Forced to Close

A popular Chinese restaurant is closing.Orijit Chatterjee/Unsplash. Opening a restaurant has always been a risky investment. According to the Perry Group, 70 percent of restaurants will fail between three and five years. And yet, even those restaurants that manage to establish themselves as local favorites, external problems can materialize and derail a once successful endeavor. COVID, supply shortages, and other new issues have plagued restaurants not only in metro Phoenix but around the country, which has led to once-popular restaurants closing up shop. The growing list of restaurant closures now includes a local favorite from south Tempe.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crayons
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
FOX59

Indy bakery among ’32 Best Donut Shops in America’

There’s not much of a sweeter way to start your day than a fresh box of donuts, and one Indy institution has some of the country’s best, according to a new list. Food and dining site Thrillist has compiled a list of the 32 Best Donut Shops in America. Among the list is Long’s Bakery […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Powerful Steam Cleaner 'Tears Through Gunk' — and It's on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Spring cleaning season gives you the excuse to pull out your biggest machinery. It's the time for powerful vacuum cleaners and sleek steam mops, the kinds of appliances that are able to pull up those sticky messes you thought were beyond repair, to shine. This year, add a steam cleaner to your spring cleaning toolkit, like the McCulloch MC1385 Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner, which is now under $200 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
NBC4 Columbus

Best Keurig coffee maker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your old coffee pot isn’t doing it for you anymore, it’s time to upgrade to a Keurig coffee maker. Besides taking the hard work out of brewing the perfect cup of coffee, you can customize each brew, from size to strength.
FOOD & DRINKS
Rene Cizio

Five Road Trips from Tuscon Worth Taking

Tucson is a rare and beautiful place. I didn’t know much about it before I went there, and that’s because the people are chill, and I think maybe they’re trying to keep this fantastic place a secret. You know a place is spectacular when it has two unique lifeforms that only live there – the Saguaro and Pipe Organ Cactus, I mean, come on!
TUCSON, AZ
Grace Lieberman

Four of Arizona’s favorite restaurants opened in Pinal County this year, and more could be on the way

Several new restaurants have opened in the Pinal County area so far this year with reports of more incoming. The Mesa-based seafood restaurant Angry Crab Shack cut the ribbon on its first Casa Grande location this month. The popular chain, which specializes in seafood boils with Asian-Cajun flavors, was opened in 2013 by former NFL player Ron Lou. Since then, the chain has expanded across Arizona and its new location in Casa Grande is the 14th in the state.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
yankodesign.com

‘Spark To Go’ is a reusable portable bottle that lets you instantly turn regular water into sparkling water

Think ‘Sodastream’ without all the wires and weight. Sure, the sustainability movement’s done its fair share to help us reduce how many plastic straws we use, how much plastic cutlery we throw, and how many plastic water bottles we buy, but here’s a question the folks at Spark To Go found themselves constantly asking. Yes, you’ve got a whole variety of reusable water bottles/thermoses to choose from… but what about sparkling water? Unless you’ve got a Sodastream at home, the only way to really consume sparkling water is to buy a single-use bottle off a shelf, generating waste. To that very end, the Spark To Go hopes to be the first personal portable sparkling water maker. Designed to let you carbonate water anywhere, at any time, Spark To Go gives you sparkling water on demand without the added waste.
ENVIRONMENT
Denver Channel

Give your garage door a major upgrade for just $15

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your garage door could use an aesthetic update, there’s a...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy