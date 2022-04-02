ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton vs Norwich final score: 3 things learned? Waste, waste, waste

By Nicholas Mendola
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Norwich City (likely) goes down to the Championship and Brighton eyes its bottom-half status after this season, both can point to Saturday’s scoreless draw at the Amex Stadium as indicative of their missed season goals. A missed penalty for one side off a terrible pen to concede...

