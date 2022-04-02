ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Saints give safety PJ Williams one-year contract extension

By Aaron S. Lee
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter , 28-year-old safety P.J. Williams will remain in the New Orleans Saints defensive backfield after signing a one-year deal.

Schefter tweeted on Saturday “Saints’ safety P.J. Williams is returning to New Orleans on a one-year deal, per source. This now will be Williams’ eighth season with the Saints.”

WATCH: Jameis Winston talks free agency and decision to re-sign with New Orleans Saints

The Saints suffered a blow earlier this week with the retirement of 34-year-old Malcolm Jenkins on Wednesday . The 13-year veteran will leave a void that the team hopes to fill with recently-signed safety Marcus Maye, who also replaces a hole left behind by the departure of Marcus Williams to the Baltimore Ravens .

Maye, 29, inked a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the team on March 15.

