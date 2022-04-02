Report: Saints give safety PJ Williams one-year contract extension

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter , 28-year-old safety P.J. Williams will remain in the New Orleans Saints defensive backfield after signing a one-year deal.

Schefter tweeted on Saturday “Saints’ safety P.J. Williams is returning to New Orleans on a one-year deal, per source. This now will be Williams’ eighth season with the Saints.”

The Saints suffered a blow earlier this week with the retirement of 34-year-old Malcolm Jenkins on Wednesday . The 13-year veteran will leave a void that the team hopes to fill with recently-signed safety Marcus Maye, who also replaces a hole left behind by the departure of Marcus Williams to the Baltimore Ravens .

Maye, 29, inked a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the team on March 15.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.