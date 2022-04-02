ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jerrod Carmichael comes out as gay in new special ahead of SNL hosting gig

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Mikkelsen
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HSIc_0exa3MPA00

( WGHP ) — Popular comedian Jerrod Carmichael came out of the closet during his new stand-up special.

Jerrod Carmichael, best known for his comedy specials “Love at the Store” and “8,” as well as creating the semi-autobiographical sitcom “The Carmichael Show,” released a latest HBO special on Friday, April 1.

Netflix brings back comedy series starring Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy

The new special — called “Rothanial,” which is also Carmichael’s first name — details the comedian’s upbringing, weaving it together with his personal coming-out story.

“I’m trying to be very honest, because my whole life was shrouded in secrets, and I figured the only route I haven’t tried was the truth,” Carmichael could be heard saying in a teaser HBO released ahead of the special. “So I’m saying everything.”

Carmichael was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and grew to prominence in the Los Angeles stand-up scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWkQH_0exa3MPA00
(Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

“Rothaniel” was directed by fellow comedian and Emmy-winner Bo Burnham, and can be streamed on HBOMax.

Carmichael will be hosting SNL on Saturday, April 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WFLA
WFLA

52K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

14M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Primetimer

The Outlaws, Judd Apatow's The Bubble, and The Grammys Lead Weekend TV

Streaming is springing into action with a host of high-profile releases this weekend, including Amazon comedy The Outlaws, Judd Apatow’s The Bubble, and limited series Slow Horses. Also, music’s biggest names gather for the 64th Grammy Awards, Netflix experiments with a daily trivia format in Trivia Quest, Jerrod Carmichael hosts Saturday Night Live, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
MUSIC
Primetimer

Tony Hawk Gets the HBO Doc Treatment, Sitcom Stars Take Over Name That Tune

Tony Hawk skates onto HBO tonight with a new documentary charting his legendary career, Until the Wheels Fall Off. Also today: Name That Tune brings sitcom stars and Olympians together for two intense battles, The Girl From Plainville continues to track the Michelle Carter case, Ronny Chieng brings a new comedy special to Netflix, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Jerrod Carmichael
WFLA

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes, one of the founders of WWE’s top competitor All Elite Wrestling, made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to face former world champion Seth Rollins.
WWE
Variety

After Disney’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle, GLAAD CEO Warns Hollywood: ‘Don’t Wait Until You’re in the Hot Seat’

Click here to read the full article. On the heels of a rare public gaffe for The Walt Disney Co. — regarding the media giant’s silence over Florida’s incendiary “Don’t Say Gay” law — the GLAAD Media Awards used its annual Los Angeles show to caution the rest of Hollywood about the perils of ignoring the LGBT community. “Don’t wait until you’re in the hot seat,” the media watchdog’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis bluntly told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday. “There’s no more time to sit on the sidelines. We need Hollywood on the front...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Snl#Gay Rights#Wghp#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Cassie Carli’s body found: Timeline

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — When Navarre mother Cassie Carli and her daughter Saylor vanished from Navarre, it sent off a multi-state search with the Federal Bureau of Investigations working on the case. WKRG News 5 is keeping track of the developments as they happen. Check back as we bring you the latest on Cassie Carli’s […]
NAVARRE, FL
Deadline

Trevor Noah Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap In Grammys Monologue: We’re “Keeping People’s Names Out of Our Mouths”

Click here to read the full article. “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” said Grammys host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue to maybe his biggest laugh line and huge applause. Ironically, if Noah is good to his word, it may be the last time he mentions the fracas. Shortly thereafter Questlove, whose Summer of Soul Oscars win happened in the wake of Smith’s outburst, stepped up to present the Grammy, and joked to the audience, “I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away.” Earlier, in the pre-show, nominated comedian Nate Bargatze was the first...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Eddie Murphy Reportedly in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic

Eddie Murphy is in early talks to play George Clinton in an upcoming biopic, Variety reports. The project is said to cover Clinton’s early life in North Carolina in the 1940s up until the formation of the Parliament and Funkadelic, which the Godfather of Funk and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee headed. Murphy is expected to serve as a producer, along with John Davis and Catherine Davis under their Davis Entertainment banner. The trio is still working to lock down his rights before moving forward with hiring writers and shopping it to studios.
CELEBRITIES
WFLA

Storms end tonight, sunshine returns Sunday

Showers and storms will wind down tonight giving way to isolated showers through Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the mid and upper 60s as afternoon highs rise to the low and mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will be low Monday through Wednesday, but pm showers will be possible each day. Wednesday […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

WFLA

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy