ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

2022 JUCO Player of the Year Sean East considers transfer to Oregon Ducks

By Andy Patton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kE1Bv_0exa3Kdi00

On April 1, point guard Sean East was named the 2021-2022 NJCAA-Division I Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, an award given annually to the top Junior College player in the country.

That same day, East revealed his top-6 schools, which included Oregon, Kentucky, Clemson, Missouri, South Florida, and BYU.

East is working on scheduling a visit to Eugene, according to a report from Matt Prehm at 247Sports , having previously visited BYU and Missouri with a trip to South Florida already on the calendar.

East averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists last season at John A. Logan Junior College in Texas. He dropped 43 points in John A. Logan’s only game in the National tournament.

East is a 6’3 point guard from Kentucky. He signed with UMass as part of the 2019 recruiting class and averaged 9.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Minutemen as a freshman before transferring to Bradley for the 2020-21 season. There, he averaged a similar 9.0 points and 3.2 assists before settling at the junior college ranks last season.

Now, he could potentially join an Oregon recruiting class that is top-15 in the country and includes two other elite junior college talents in Tyrell Williams and Brennan Rigsby.

List

Commitment from 5-star Mookie Cook skyrockets Oregon Ducks near top of 2023 recruiting rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDAoF_0exa3Kdi00

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes Prediction For Arch Manning

Every major college football program has offered a scholarship to five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in recent memory. As such, power programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas are all on the hunt for the next great Manning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Basketball
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Missouri State
Eugene, OR
College Basketball
Local
Oregon College Basketball
State
Texas State
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
Eugene, OR
College Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

New Prediction For 5-Star QB Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier Saturday morning, a new prediction rolled in for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. Recruiting expert Mike Farrell suggested the two “lead dogs” are Alabama and Texas. He later picked the Longhorns as the next landing spot for the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. “But...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John A. Logan
The Spun

Michigan Player Uses 2 Words To Describe Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is spending the weekend in Ann Arbor with the Michigan football team. Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick’s former coach when the two were with the 49ers, invited Kaepernick to the Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday. He even let the former NFL star get in an on-field workout. Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Why Roy Williams Retired From North Carolina Last Year

A year and one day ago, Roy Williams shocked the college basketball world and announced his retirement. The news came just a few weeks after the North Carolina Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still a few questions as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball loses another player to transfer portal

Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament. Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on. Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury. She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Juco#National Junior College#Njcaa Division#Byu#Umass#Minutemen
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy