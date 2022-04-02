ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

SWIFT KICKS TO SUCCESS: Bartlesville soccer teams surge past Ponca City in varsity DH

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 2 days ago
Bartlesville High School’s soccer teams ended the week with a much happier feeling than with which they started it.

Coming off losses Monday at Bixby, the Bruins and Lady Bruins zapped out district wins Thursday at Ponca City.

The Lady Bruins hammered the Ponca City girls, 5-1, while the Bruins blanked the Ponca City boys, 3-0.

Both Bartlesville teams are now 1-1 in District 6A-4.

Next up, Bartlesville will host soccer doubleheaders Tuesday and Thursday evenings this week. Broken Arrow visits tonight and Tulsa Washington comes to town Thursday.

Following are summaries of last Thursday’s wins.

——

Lady Bruins 5, Ponca City 1

Emerging from a tough 6-0 defeat Monday at Bixby, Bartlesville (7-3, 1-1) steamrolled past Ponca City.

“This was a good bounce-back game,” Lady Bruin head coach Aaron Kuntz said.

Eva Sigler scored the game’s first goal, combining with Jaci Decker to get the score. Sigler tipped the ball over the Ponca City keeper and into the net.

Ponca City then knotted the score, 1-1.

Bartlesville answered quickly when Jessica Carithers scored off a header on a corner kick by Zoe McCabe. The Lady Bruins carried a 2-1 lead into intermission.

McCabe weaved her attacking magic to knock in three goals in the second half.

Right back Lexi Smith helped in getting the ball from the back and providing the Lady Bruins good numbers on the attack, Kuntz said.

“I thought Jaci did a great job in the midfield,” he added. “Jessica did a great job in the midfield. We did a good job with connecting the defense to the attack. We really created some through balls for us to run in through.”

——

Bruins 3, Ponca City 0

One of the nicknames that might fit the Bruins during their March schedule is the hard-luck kids. They’ve competed well and even controlled some games only to come up short in overtime or a shoot-out.

But, on Thursday, Bartlesville left no doubt.

With Brandon O’Rourke snapping off a hat-trick (three goals), Bartlesville recovered from a double-overtime/shootout 3-2 loss last Monday at Bixby.

Adding another notable aspect to Bartlesville’s fiery performance is the Bruins played shorthanded, to a red card, a good chunk of the game.

Grant Molder and Braxton Decker each recorded an assist; O’Rourke put away the next goal on a penalty kick after he had been brought down on a penalty in the box.

“We did well,” Bruin head coach Brandon Willis said. “The most important thing is we had a clean sheet (shutout).”

Willis praised the efforts of Tomas Ramos, Braydon Eads and others.

After going down a man, “the boys were able to manage the game pretty well and see the game through,” Willis said.

In last Monday’s game, Bixby bounced out to a 2-0 lead in the first half; Bartlesville valiantly clawed back to pull even, 2-2, in the second half and force an extra period.

The match went through two scoreless double overtimes prior to Bixby taking the penalty kick shootout.

“It was a very encouraging performance,” Willis said about the Bruins’ feisty second half comeback on the road to give themselves a chance.

NBA
